The coaches are having a wonderful time in this edition of The Voice. With the arrival of something new, which may go unnoticed, the four enjoy themselves more on stage, and manage to release tensions between Auditions.

The musicians play songs for the coaches to guess, leaving us with moments like Antonio Orozco excitedly singing I’m Made of Pieces of You, or Luis Fonsi giving it his all to the rhythm of Despacito, and getting several members of the audience to dance!

A new song starts playing and Malú, as always, is the first to find out what it is and has started humming it. This is Son of the Moon, by Mecano! Quickly, the four coaches ran out of the chair towards the area where the musicians were, to sit with them and sing it.

Malú has taken the lead with the support of Antonio Orozco. On guitar, Pablo López. And Luis Fonsi has accompanied them, experiencing a great moment that they never tire of repeating.

“I love working with people you admire,” confesses Pablo López, while Malú confesses that they like and enjoy what they do, without being able to stop when the musicians play some chords at them. Relive this great moment in the video above!