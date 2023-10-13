That’s it for the fifth night of The Voice Blind Auditions. A very intense night with the coaches who are about to close their teams, although for them they have become very demanding with the voices of the talents.

The truth is that it has been a night marked by great performances that have once made us emotional. One of the most special moments of the gala was when the four coaches sang Desdewhen by Alejandro Sanz in his chair with Pablo López on guitar.

Sensitivity and delicacy for Pablo López

Pablo López and Antonio Orozco have 13 artists each. Today the man from Malaga has added the delicacy of Carlota, who has fallen in love with her singing Desdewhen by Alejandro Sanz, and he has also taken Anderson’s sensitivity to her team.

The coach has been the only one to turn to their voices tonight and he has not had to fight with any of his teammates and he only has one more voice left to close his team.

Antonio Orozco stays with soul and flamenco

Antonio Orozco, for his part, stayed tonight with Alejandro’s flamenco and Juan’s soul. The two talents had an incredible surprise when the coach turned his chair, fulfilling his dream of being on La Voz.

The coach only has one more slot and he would already complete his 14 talents in La Voz 2023. Orozco has been at the top of all the Auditions, being the one who has achieved the most artists on his team. Will he be the first coach to close?

Luis Fonsi gets the two most desired voices of the night

Luis Fonsi and Malú close the night with 11 artists each. Today the Puerto Rican gets the spectacular voice of Karen and the La Llave trio.

Two very popular voices since Antonio Orozco has also turned to get the group and Karen has achieved a spectacular plenary session with the exception of Pablo López who has been blocked.

The Puerto Rican still has three voices left to complete his team in La Voz 2023.

Malú, the coach who achieves the most artist on her team

Malú also has eleven voices on her team after getting three female voices tonight.

Andrea, Julia and Lucía have become their only team. The first surprised him singing What you’re made of on the stage of La Voz.

Julia’s nerves have not allowed her to bring out her best version, but Malú has been able to see beyond. The same thing has happened with Lucía, who even though she already knew the stage of The Voice, she has demonstrated her impressive voice and remains in the hands of Malú.

The coach also has three spots left to close her team and although she has had very tough competition this year, the artist is very happy with the voices she has achieved.

Get ready for the last Blind Auditions gala of The Voice in which the coaches will close their teams and fight with everything to get the best voices in the country.