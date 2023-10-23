Discover which episode has stolen the heart of the co-creator of Rick and Morty and why he has chosen it as his crown jewel, but he has also indicated which one he likes the least

The news that has exploded like a volcano of cosmic sauce in the fandom of Rick y Morty. Raise your hand if you haven’t debated which is the best episode of this series that is already a legend. Well, today I bring you the opinion of the co-creator himself, Dan Harmon. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the man has spoken.

The most famous pickle in the multiverse

Let’s see, do you remember the episode “Pickle Rick”? Yes, the one in which Rick becomes a talking pickle only to get out of a family therapy session. Well, it turns out that this episode is not only the favorite of a legion of fans, but it has also won Harmon’s heart. And beware, he was the first to win an Emmy. Surprised? Dan Harmon comments, “My favorite Rick and Morty episode is ‘Pickle Rick,’ even though it’s a cliché.”

In case you don’t remember, “Pickle Rick” is the third episode of the third season, and it premiered on August 6, 2017 on Adult Swim. It was directed by Anthony Chun and written by Jessica Gao. Come on, a luxury team. And it is no wonder, since this little gem took the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Animated Program.

Harmon and his other episodic loves

Although he has now chosen “Pickle Rick” as his favorite, Harmon had already shown his affection for this episode in an interview with Entertainment Weekly in 2017. Furthermore, in that interview he mentioned other episodes that fascinate him, such as “Rick Potion #9” from season 1, “Auto Erotic Assimilation” y “Big Trouble in Little Sanchez” de la temporada 2y “The Ricklantis Mixup” from season 3.

Con Rick y Morty Already in its seventh season, expectations are through the roof. Especially since this is the first season that Justin Roiland, the other co-creator, is not involved. Harmon gives us a clue and comments that, if it were up to him, the series would have up to 100 seasons. Of course, he recognizes that staying on the air depends on whether the series continues to be a hit.

Harmon’s thorn: “Raising Gazorpazorp”

While Dan Harmon loves “Pickle Rick,” he has one episode that drives him crazy: “Raising Gazorpazorp”. This episode belongs to the first season and, curiously, Harmon at the time felt super proud of it. But of course, the criticism came. And what happened? The episode has gone from being a personal treasure for Harmon to becoming his headache.

The controversy is no wonder. “Raising Gazorpazorp” addresses gender issues, but by popular opinion, it does so in a way that feels archaic. It places us on a planet where gender roles are extremely polarized, something that many fans interpreted as a stereotypical and shallow representation. The criticism was so strong that Harmon now hates the episodeand he even wants “him to die in a fire”, as he himself has expressed it.

It’s an interesting lesson in how public perception can completely change the way a creator views their own work. Sometimes the echo of criticism can be so strong that it changes not only public opinion, but also personal opinion. In Harmon’s case, those negative comments were enough to turn her initial love into contempt. And that, friends, is the power of collective opinion in pop culture.