Microsoft got its way in the United Kingdom and the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) had nothing to do with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. The approval was made official a few hours ago, but the British regulator was responsible for making it clear that the decision was made reluctantly and they were not satisfied with the actions of the North American company.

The CMA hits Microsoft for the last time; They claim that the company delayed everything

A report from Pure Xbox cited the statement published by Sarah Cardell, executive director of the CMA, in which she criticizes Microsoft for its actions during the review process of the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, which, as is known, was conflictive in the case. from the UK regulator. In this sense, the CMA representative accused Microsoft of prolonging the process and insisting on remedies that, in advance, they knew would not be approved by the regulator.

The CMA attacks Microsoft for the last time

What did the CMA say about Microsoft and its tactics?

In this regard, Sarah Cardell mentions: “Companies and their advisors should have no doubt that the tactics employed by Microsoft are not a way to engage with the CMA. Microsoft had the opportunity to restructure during our initial investigation, but instead “continued to insist on a package of measures that we told them simply would not work. Lengthening procedures in this way is just a waste of time and money.”

For his part, Martin Coleman, president of the independent review panel, highlighted the move made in favor of Ubisoft that, if it had been done some time ago, would have made everything simpler for the companies involved and the regulator: “now we have a new transaction in which cloud distribution of Activision games, old and new, is taken away from Microsoft and placed in the hands of Ubisoft, an independent party committed to expanding access to games. That’s better for the competition, better for consumers and better for economic growth”

