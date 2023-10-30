The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has left a clue in its closing credits that has fans really intrigued.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s film has already been released in several countries, although In Spain we will have to wait until next November 1 to find out how the adaptation of the well-known horror video game franchise has fared. The first reviews of the film have been a disaster, although its first figures at the box office have been a success, achieving the best results for the production company. Given this difference between critics and the public, the expectation is maximum and already The first details of its post-credits scene have emergedwhich contains a great secret.

Of course, we already warned you that spoilers for the film are coming, so you’d better not read from now on if you want to avoid them. And everything indicates that after the credits, already The sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is beginning to be anticipated, with a key reference to a character who only appeared in the franchise’s second video game. In this way, at the end of the credits You can hear the melody of Puppet’s music box. The thing does not stop there, since after this, a voice is also heard saying the following message: “Come and find me”which in Spanish translation means “Find me”. Something that is generating a great debate among the community, since It could be Puppet himself or Golden Freddy, since his body ends up lost. What is clear is that this is a clue for the sequel to the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie.

Five Nights at Freddy’s arrives in theaters in Spain on November 1

When the night shift begins, the nightmare begins. Can you survive five nights? The terrifying horror game phenomenon becomes a chilling cinematic event as Blumhouse, the producer of M3GAN, The Black Phone and The Invisible Man, brings Five Nights at Freddy’s to the big screen. The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. As he spends his first night on the job, she realizes that the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to get through, his official description reads.

In this way, we will have to see What is the final result of this film adaptation? from one of the great jumpscare sagas of video games.

