Normally the Classic is only held two or three times a year, but in EA Sports FC 24 it has been held millions of times since its launch a month ago: EA shares data such as the most used players in the “new FIFA” and remembers its offer .

EA Sports FC 24 It came out a month ago, and despite fears that losing the FIFA license would harm the success of the game, that has not happened, and players have immediately recognized the EA Sports game, their usual football game.

In its first week, for example, it exceeded by 20% the number of players that FIFA 23 had a year before and has been the best-selling game in the most football-loving markets.

To celebrate the success, EA Sports has shared a series of fun facts about the game, such as the number of matches and goals scored (in billions) or the most selected teams and players.

In total, 1.6 billion matches have been played and a total of 4.1 billion goals have been scored in more than 200 countries.

The players celebrated with the “knee kick”, the most used celebration to date, followed by the “arm to the public” and the “slide back”.

EA Sports FC 24 data

The most chosen men’s teams

Real Madrid Manchester City FC Barcelona Manchester United Liverpool

The most chosen women’s teams

FC Barcelona Chelsea Arsenal Olympique Lyonnais

Most popular matches (men)

FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Manchester City vs. Real Madrid Bayern München vs. Real Madrid

Most popular matches (women)

Chelsea vs. FC Barcelona FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid FC Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyonnais

Top 5 male top scorers

Darwin Nunez Ansu Fati Erling Speaks Timo Werner Randal Colombian

Top 5 female top scorers

Sam Kerr Kadidiatou Diani Alex Morgan Trinity Rodman Alexia Putellas

The most coveted players in Career mode

Kylian Mbappe Jesus Crown Alphonso Davies Jude Bellingham Alexander Grenache

Most represented nations in Ultimate Team

France England Spain Brazil Germany

Leagues most represented in Ultimate Team

Premier League LALIGA EA SPORTS Bundesliga Serie A Made In Italy Ligue 1 Uber Eats

EA Sports reminds players that if they purchase EA Sports FC 24 before November 1 they can become Founder of FCwith exclusive benefits such as in-game vanity, objectives and tasks in Ultimate Team, including a Founder Evolution experience.

Currently, the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 It is available with a 30% discount on both PlayStation and Xbox (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One) until November 1 (it is cheaper than the standard edition).