Normally the Classic is only held two or three times a year, but in EA Sports FC 24 it has been held millions of times since its launch a month ago: EA shares data such as the most used players in the “new FIFA” and remembers its offer .
EA Sports FC 24 It came out a month ago, and despite fears that losing the FIFA license would harm the success of the game, that has not happened, and players have immediately recognized the EA Sports game, their usual football game.
In its first week, for example, it exceeded by 20% the number of players that FIFA 23 had a year before and has been the best-selling game in the most football-loving markets.
To celebrate the success, EA Sports has shared a series of fun facts about the game, such as the number of matches and goals scored (in billions) or the most selected teams and players.
In total, 1.6 billion matches have been played and a total of 4.1 billion goals have been scored in more than 200 countries.
The players celebrated with the “knee kick”, the most used celebration to date, followed by the “arm to the public” and the “slide back”.
EA Sports FC 24 data
The most chosen men’s teams
Real Madrid Manchester City FC Barcelona Manchester United Liverpool
The most chosen women’s teams
FC Barcelona Chelsea Arsenal Olympique Lyonnais
Most popular matches (men)
FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid Manchester City vs. Real Madrid Bayern München vs. Real Madrid
Most popular matches (women)
Chelsea vs. FC Barcelona FC Barcelona vs. Real Madrid FC Barcelona vs. Olympique Lyonnais
Top 5 male top scorers
Darwin Nunez Ansu Fati Erling Speaks Timo Werner Randal Colombian
Top 5 female top scorers
Sam Kerr Kadidiatou Diani Alex Morgan Trinity Rodman Alexia Putellas
The most coveted players in Career mode
Kylian Mbappe Jesus Crown Alphonso Davies Jude Bellingham Alexander Grenache
Most represented nations in Ultimate Team
France England Spain Brazil Germany
Leagues most represented in Ultimate Team
Premier League LALIGA EA SPORTS Bundesliga Serie A Made In Italy Ligue 1 Uber Eats
EA Sports reminds players that if they purchase EA Sports FC 24 before November 1 they can become Founder of FCwith exclusive benefits such as in-game vanity, objectives and tasks in Ultimate Team, including a Founder Evolution experience.
Currently, the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 24 It is available with a 30% discount on both PlayStation and Xbox (PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One) until November 1 (it is cheaper than the standard edition).
Leave a Reply