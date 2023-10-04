IO Interactive and Feral Interactive announce the launch of Hitman: Blood Money, one of the most beloved games in the saga, on Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android.

The Hitman saga is one of the best options if you like espionage and James Bond movies. In fact, IO Interactive (creators of the franchise) is working on a new 007 gameafter his great work with the modern Hitman trilogy.

However, Agent 47’s story dates back to the turn of the century, when he starred in three notable stealth-action games.

In 2006 the fourth title in the saga would arrive, Hitman: Blood Money, which is one of the most loved by fans. Years later we would have an HD remastering of that classic.

By surprise, IO Interactive and Feral Interactive decided to adapt this classic Hitman to Nintendo Switch and mobile devices. It is a maneuver that we did not expect, especially after the integration of the most modern games in Hitman: World of Assassination.

IO Interactive trusts Feral, a studio specializing in porting AAA games to the Nintendo console and mobile devices. They already achieved great results with Alien IsolationFor example.

Stealth with Agent 47 on Switch and mobile

Hitman: Blood Money comes back to life with a port for Nintendo Switch, iOS and Android, whose first trailer you can see above. It does not have a confirmed release date, but it does have an estimate on its release window.

According to Feral Interactive, this Reprisal version will be available first on iOS and Android. A launch is estimated for end of this yearbetween November and December.

As for the Nintendo Switch version, which will also take advantage of touch functions, Hitman Blood Money: Reprisal will be ready for next winter (already in 2024).

This is the description of the title on the Feral Interactive website:

”This is a brilliant take on the stealth classic Hitman: Blood Money for new platforms, complete with a suite of upgrades that deliver powerful new features like Instinct Mode, an ever-present minimap, and a wide range of game-inspired gameplay enhancements. later in the series.

The chicha of Hitman: Blood Money were its open missionswhere the player could freely explore each scenario to devise his strategy.

In Reprisal, we find the same 12 sandbox missions from the original, which will take us to Paris or New Orleans, with some mechanics seen in the modern IO Interactive trilogy.

Hitman Blood Money: Reprisal, one of the most beloved Agent 47 games, will arrive in a few months on iOS, Android and Nintendo Switch. If you liked IO Interactive’s modern games, don’t hesitate to give this classic a try.