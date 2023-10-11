loading…

Claims circulated on social media that Major General Nimrod Aloni, a senior Israeli military officer, was kidnapped by Hamas. The Israeli military denies the claim. Photo/Middle East Monitor

TEL AVIV – Major General Nimrod Aloni, a senior military officer Israel, became the focus of Western media after widespread circulation on social media about claims that he had been kidnapped by Hamas in a major attack last Saturday.

The claim has gone viral on Instagram and X since Hamas kidnapped more than 100 people, including Zionist soldiers, in Operation Storm al-Aqsa.

“Palestinian resistance fighters captured Israeli commander Nimrod Aloni along with dozens of other Israeli soldiers as resistance fighters attacked neighboring occupied towns and Israeli checkpoints near Gaza,” read one Instagram post that had received more than 43,000 likes as of Monday.

“Wild: Israeli Commander Nimrod Aloni arrested. Hamas would have gone deep into Israeli territory and come back to do this. A colossal intelligence failure,” read one post that went viral on X.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari rushed to deny the widely circulated claim.

He said Aloni was not in the hands of Hamas. “The claim that Aloni was arrested is not true,” said Hagari, as quoted by AP, Wednesday (11/10/2023).

The IDF’s official channel also uploaded a video of a meeting of top IDF officials discussing the latest Israel-Hamas war on Sunday. In the video, Aloni appears for 10 seconds.

Information about the time of Sunday’s meeting can be seen on the slide in the background of the video. The IDF also published a still image of the meeting at X, showing Aloni at the far left.

The IDF confirmed to the AP that Aloni was the man in the videos and images.

Previously, the Zionist military said Hamas militia kidnapped Israeli civilians and soldiers, who were then taken to Gaza as hostages.

Hamas threatens to execute a hostage every time the Israeli military bombs civilian targets in the Gaza Strip without warning.

Another Israeli military spokesman said Sunday morning that the two hostage situations had been “resolved,” but did not say whether all the hostages had been rescued alive.

