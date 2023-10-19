The tycoon and CEO Elons Muks is known for his love of a strategy game similar to Civilization, which he challenges both his employees and his friends to play daily. This habit has become a constant exercise and has come to spark rivalries even within Musk’s family. As journalist Walter Isaacson reveals in his recent biography of Elon Musk, that is not all, since this obsession is also seen by the magnate as a valuable opportunity to strengthen business skills.

Walter Isaacson, recognized for his acclaimed biography of Steve Jobs, presents in his new book “Elon Musk” a fascinating look at the life and philosophy of this controversial businessman. The text highlights how Musk literally encourages his collaborators and friends to challenge each other in the mobile strategy game “The Battle of Polytopia.” This title, available for iOS and Android, bears similarities to the iconic Civilization video game saga, and its objective is to conquer a virtual map. In addition, the game is available on platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Steam and, interestingly, in Tesla vehicles.

The real innovation lies in Musk’s belief that fundamental business skills can be acquired through play, beyond the simple obsession with winning. Musk himself had already expressed this perspective in a previous interview. On that occasion, Musk noted that he did not necessarily have to be the best player, suggesting that his goal transcends mere competition. In fact, in that profile published in Vanity Fair about the singer Grimes, Musk, who at the time was Grimes’ partner, shared details about his skill in “The Battle of Polytopia.”

In addition to his personal obsession with the game, Isaacson reveals that Elon Musk has encouraged his brother Kimbal to join the fun in “The Battle of Polytopia.” In this recommendation, Musk seems to highlight three fundamental skills that he considers crucial for a CEO and that he also interprets as life lessons: empathy does not translate into a competitive advantage, the importance of “doubling down” in life and the need to optimize every step taken in the search for success.

Elon Musk starts charging for using X/Twitter

And in news that is not so anecdotal or downright bad, it has been reported that the social network Twitter/X, owned by Elon Musk, has begun a testing period in New Zealand and the Philippines to evaluate a new subscription model, aimed at new users. . This is a pilot program that imposes an annual fee of approximately $1 on new members in exchange for access to certain key features of the platform, such as posting messages. The main objective of this initiative is to combat the proliferation of automated accounts (‘bots’) and reduce the impact of unwanted mail (‘spam’) on the social network.

