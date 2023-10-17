In the absence of being able to test it thoroughly and with the technical specifications on the table, we can say that Citroën is going all in for the segment. cheap electric car. The new Citroën ë-C3, completely electric, wants to be a truly competitive alternative to the Dacia Spring as the most interesting electric and urban vehicle.

The question is whether it will be able to compete with MG and its MG4 Electric, which has been seen with aid below 20,000 euros. To convince, Citroën has presented an electric SUV, with an aesthetic that completely breaks with the already known model and that is closer to current European tastes.

Citroën ë-C3 technical specifications

Citroën ë-c3

BODY TYPE.

Five-seater SUV

MEASUREMENTS AND WEIGHT.

4.01 meters long, 1.76 meters wide and 1.57 meters high. Wheelbase and weight to be confirmed.

TRUNK.

310 liters.

MAXIMUM POWER.

113 CV

WLTP CONSUMPTION.

Consumption to be confirmed. 44 kWh capacity battery.

ENVIRONMENTAL DISTINCTIVE.

Zero emissions

DRIVING AIDS (ADAS).

Mandatory ADAS systems such as cruise control with speed limiter, emergency braking, rear camera with parking assistance or driver fatigue detector.

OTHERS.

Own software compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay wirelessly. Central touch screen up to 10.25 inches. Instrument panel in Head-Up Display.

ELECTRIC HYBRID.

No.

Plug-in HYBRID.

No

electric

Yes. Version with 44 kWh LFP battery and 113 HP motor with up to 320 kilometers of autonomy.

price and release

First units in the second quarter of 2024. Price from 23,800 euros. Version of 20,490 euros in 2025.

Go for the access range with more than 300 kilometers of autonomy

Citroën completely forgets the image of friendly and simple car that it has had in the ë-C3 in its last generations. Aware that the electric car market is very competitive in terms of prices, and in case it had to put one more incentive on the table, it has transformed the utility vehicle into a four-meter SUV.

Its aesthetic is now more powerful, with more square shapes that, in addition, receive all the aesthetic details of the new hallmarks of the brand, whose logo has chosen to offer a more classic image. The two-tone bodywork helps to rejuvenate a model that gains in seriousness.

Inside, the interior opts for simplicity. The driver will have at hand a screen that in the most equipped versions will reach the 10.25 inches. In front of it, at the bottom of the dashboard, a small window (between the dashboard and the front window) will reflect the details related to driving.

Citroën maintains its line of selling vehicles that appear simple and easy to drive. For example, the steering wheel controls look large in the first photos and the center console includes physical controls for the climate control. The infotainment system will have widgets that facilitate interactions through the menus and will be wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

In the rear seats, habitability has been improved and it is expected that, with the new shapes of the ë-C3, access and comfort when moving around will be better. The trunk gains 10 liters and remains 310 liters finishes that are interesting for the urban use expected in this vehicle.

Of course, it comes with all the European safety requirements, with the required ADAS systems such as emergency braking, lane keeping system, driver fatigue alert or cruise control with speed limiter, among other systems. .

Regarding its mechanical capabilities, the Citroën ë-C3 will have a 113 HP electric motor that is limited to 135 km/h so as not to “melt” the battery. This is 44 kWh and promises WLTP autonomy of up to 320 kilometers. It is expected that the final figure, in intensive use in the city, will be close to this figure, since it is where an electric car stretches its autonomy the most.

This size of the battery also allows for recharging that will take little time despite not using very high powers. For example, going from 20 to 80% with a 7 kW AC charger is possible in about four hours and will be reduced to two and a half hours if an 11 kW charger is used. In direct current a charger of up to 100 kW can be used. In this case, it is possible to go from 10 to 80% autonomy in 26 minutes.

Regarding its price, the Citroën electric SUV will be sold in Spain from 23,800 euros, which would put the model in a truly competitive situation for those who can benefit from the MOVES III Plan, which reduces the price by up to 7,000 euros. These units should arrive in the second quarter of 2024 but, already in 2025, Citroën talks about offering a more restrained version for 20.490 euros.

