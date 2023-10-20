Marina and Diego have known each other for years and share a great friendship. They are like brothers and their relationship is magnificent despite how different they are.

They know each other wonderfully even though they are not a couple. They arrive from Paris ready to do anything to get one of the last places in the contest.

She composes songs for other artists, while he has just finished his studies. The two have surprised with their spectacular version of Minefields in the Blind Auditions of The Voice.

Luis Fonsi and Malú turned around practically at the same time because they felt the chemistry of the two talents pass through their hearts: “There is a lot of connection between you and that has made it magical,” Malú pointed out.

For his part, Luis Fonsi highlighted that he also loved it as a duo: “I felt everything was very natural, with a lot of style,” he noted.

The two have confessed that they had discussed which coach they would go with and their decision was to be part of Luis Fonsi’s team. !! Congratulations!!

Antonio Orozco and Pablo López, a great friendship on and off stage

The only coaches who have not turned around during Marina and Diego’s performance have been Pablo López and Orozco. The two had starred moments before in a very special performance by singing I’m trembling.

We have fallen in love! It is clear that their friendship goes back years and that their connection is very special. The same thing that happened to us with Diego and Marina on the stage of La Voz.