The range of PHEV models is large enough, but can you still afford them?

PHEV, perfect bridge between EV and petrol, plug-in, yes, you know it all. Today we need to talk about the position of the PHEV in the current automotive landscape and especially the prices. It is quite easy to think that EVs are expensive because of the battery technology and that a car with fewer batteries is therefore automatically cheaper. So that is not entirely true. There are a few EVs that are currently below the price of the cheapest PHEV models to be discussed shortly.

PHEV expensive?

There’s a reason for that. First of all, by the EVs in question we mean cars like the Opel Corsa Electric, Dacia Spring and Renault ZOE. Small and somewhat basic cars. PHEVs are usually built from anything from the C-segment onwards and the only exceptions are crossovers. So if you were to offer the cheapest PHEV models as EVs (which some brands to treat do), you would still spend more money.

Cheapest PHEV models

In fact, we still think the cheapest PHEV models are quite expensive, relatively speaking. Which ones are they? Good question! Here is the list. With the disclaimer of course that price stagnations could soon destroy this list in terms of absolute prices, but these are accurate at the time of writing.

10. Jeep Renegade

Altitude 4xe Plug-in Hybrid

42.500 euro

50 km electric range

In place 10 we somewhat unexpectedly find Jeep. Recently we were surprised by the news that the Avenger appears to be quite popular and the original small crossover from Jeep based on a group company is still available with a plug. The 4xe drivetrain in the Renegade provides 50 fully electric kilometers and all that will cost you 42,500 euros. Please note: for 3,000 euros more you can get its slightly larger brother Compass as a 4xe, so with the same drivetrain.

9. Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Intense 1.6 PHEV

42.140 euro

45 km electric range

To put it bluntly, you could close down Mitsubishi if the Eclipse Cross had not been among them. Offering (P)HEV powertrains for relatively little money is one of the few reasons why this C-segment crossover has a right to exist. To be fair, since that weird Prius-esque bar has disappeared from your view to the rear, the Eclipse isn’t terrible anymore. However, you still have to pay 42,140 euros for a PHEV that only travels 45 km. If you do not include cars such as the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E-Performance and Ferrari SF90, which are not PHEVs due to their driving range, then this is the PHEV with the smallest electric range.

8. Peugeot 308

Active Pack Business HYbrid 180 e-EAT8

41.710 euro

66 km electric range

You can simply drive a Peugeot 308 with a plug for just over 40 grand. And it will take you another 66 kilometers too! The HYbrid 180 (written with a capital Y on purpose) is a popular one within Stellantis. We will come back to this for other brands in a moment, but within Peugeot you also have the 180 hp PHEV in many forms. The 308 is also available as a SW and you also get it in the 408 and 508.

7. Be Niro

PHEV DynamicLine

40.595 euro

60 km electric range

The Niro is Kia’s Swiss army knife. The PHEV is one of three versions in which you can get the small crossover, in addition to HEV and EV. For all three versions, you are in a popular segment and you get quite a lot of car for your money. Kia just couldn’t get the Niro PHEV under 40 grand, but you only pay 595 euros more than that. You can then travel 60 kilometers on just the electric motor.

6. Opel Astra

1.6 Turbo Hybrid 180 pk e-EAT8

40.499 euro

60 km electric range

The Opel Astra also applies: it is a good thing that it is on the list here, otherwise you might as well have bought a Peugeot 308. After all, except for the Opel Visor design and Opel dashboard, it is exactly the same powertrain in exactly the same car. But for the Opel you spend 1,200 euros less. Here too, 180 hp, but for 40,499 euros. However, the switch to Opel will cost you 6 kilometers of driving range.

5. Mitsubishi ASX

Intense+ 1.6 PHEV

39.590 euro

49 km electric range

Good news: the somewhat shabby Mitsubishi ASX has made it to fifth place on this list. You would say that the lazy level of this rebadge will pay off, because as one of the cheapest PHEVs in the Netherlands you have a sales pitch. The 1.6 PHEV, which costs less than 40 grand at 39,590 euros, is not a standout with a 49 kilometer driving range, but hey, you can’t ask too much from a car that is the cheapest in its class.

4. Renault Captur

E-Tech Plug-in Hybrid 160

38.095 euro

49 km electric range

Bad news for the Mitsubishi ASX: it has cutthroat competition from itself. Quite literally, because if you shop at Renault you get a Captur with exactly the same specifications. And for 1,500 euros less. In fact, because the Captur has been with us for a few years, you can possibly get it with the head cut off for thousands of euros less. We give Mitsubishi the world, we really do, but being more expensive than the car you shamelessly copy will not save your brand.

3. MG EHS

Comfort Plug-in Hybrid

37.385 euro

52 km electric range

The MG EHS, better known as the ‘oh yes!’. In addition to the updated electric ZS EV, Marvel R, MG 4 and even the Cyberster, you almost forget that the brand also offers a plug-in hybrid. The EHS is larger than the ZS and has actually been around since its little electric brother could make the roads unsafe here. The ZS makes a much better business case for being a cheaper electric SUV and the MG 4 also appeals to people better with its low starting price for an EV. However, for 37,385 euros you get a lot of car for your money with the EHS. And 52 free electric kilometers.

2. Mazda MX-30

Prime-Line e-Skyactiv R-EV

36.990 euro

85 km electric range

You may notice that the lists of PHEVs with the most driving range and those of the cheapest PHEV models are quite far apart. There is one car that makes both lists and that is the Mazda MX-30. The combination of e-motors and a rotary engine as a range extender (we’ll say it again because it’s so cool) makes the small Mazda technically a PHEV. You can travel 85 kilometers on electric power alone and all for the reasonable price of 36,990 euros. This makes it the cheapest PHEV in the Netherlands after 795 euros.

1.Kia Ceed

Sportswagon PHEV DynamicLine

36.195 euro

50 km electric range

However, the cheapest PHEV is the Kia Ceed. Kia’s middle class is available as a regular hatchback, SW and XCeed (a kind of crossover), of which only the last two are available with a plug. You can get the cheapest Ceed SW PHEV for 36,195 euros and you get 50 kilometers of electric mileage. In terms of electric driving for your money, the MX-30 is a better deal, but this is the cheapest C-segment station wagon with a plug. The XCeed is available for about 1,000 euros more, if you want a slightly uncomfortable crossover model.

