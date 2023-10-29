Anyone who plans a job on the car that will ‘if all goes well’ take an afternoon, knows how valuable it is to have a garage where the car can be parked for at least two years. But with today’s house prices, it is difficult to find a nice place with a garage. That’s why we went looking for the cheapest house with a garage in the Netherlands. And the price isn’t too bad.

The cheapest house with a garage is in Ellewoutsdijk, a Zeeland village in the shadow of exactly nothing and close to even less. Okay, it’s half an hour from Middelburg. Because it is not the center of Utrecht, house prices are somewhat lower there. The asking price for 145 square meters of living space and a garage is only 125,000 euros.

The nice thing about an asking price is that you still have some budget left for renovation. For example, you can lay a beautiful cast floor in the garage, place a beautiful glass wall between the garage and the living room, install a bridge and buy a good tool cart. And who knows, you might still have 200 euros left for the living room and at least 100 euros for wallpaper for the bedroom.

The cheapest house with a garage is so affordable for a reason

Well, as you might have expected, something more needs to be done to the cheapest house with a garage in the Netherlands, but the price reflects that. By the way, there is still a house with a garage with an asking price of €100,000 on Funda, but between the lines you can read that the actual price is much higher. The most affordable house with car parking is therefore in Zeeland.