Recently, Google presented the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, its new generation of terminals for the highest range. One of the most anticipated (and selling) models of last year was the 7a, the mid-range version in the Pixel family. The renewal of this model is already underway and, according to OnLeaks, the set of specifications will be more than juicy.

A design practically identical to what we have seen in its older brothers, the same processor as the Pixel 8 and a general balance that usually characterizes the A family. This is what we will find with the Pixel 8a, according to leaks.

The first change compared to the Google Pixel 7a will be the design. This Pixel 8a will drink directly from its older brothers, according to OnLeaks’ 3D renders. The rounded corners, the pastel color palette… everything will remind us of the Pixel 8. The bezels will be somewhat more pronounced than expected, with a noticeable lower chin.

Regarding size, Google would have given a twist to the compaction exercise. This phone will have a diagonal of 6.1 inches with measurements of 152,4 x 72,9 x 9,0 mma little smaller than last year’s model.

The processor will be the Tensor G3 that the Pixel 8 has, a high-end processor, but at the same level as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 from two generations ago. The listed version also has 8 GB of RAM, although it is possible that the base version starts at 6 GB.

By having the Tensor G3, it is expected that this model will also have seven years of updates. It would thus be the first mid-range mobile phone with more support than the competition’s own high-end bets.

There is no news about the price of this phone, which started at 500 euros last year. With the rise that the Pixel 8 has experienced, it is likely that we will see it above this figure.

Image | OnLeaks

