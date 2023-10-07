What does the cheapest Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT from Marktplaats actually cost?

Not as bloated as a Bentley Bentayga. More beautiful than a Lamborghini Urus. And less boring than an Audi RS Q8. Yes, from the VAG group, the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is my preference. I would even choose the Porker over a brute like the Range Rover Sport SVR.

The Turbo GT has been on the market for several years now. In short, used cars with their heads cut off can be found on the second-hand market. What would a Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT do on Marktplaats? We looked for the cheapest one for you.

Cheap isn’t the right word here. Prices for a Turbo GT have not yet dropped below €200,000. The cheapest Cayenne Turbo GT from Marktplaats is for sale for 229,500 euros. Oh well, when you realize that the new price was €326,259, the first hundred thousand depreciation is already in the bag. Because retaining their value, no, that’s not what these types of colossi are very good at.

To refresh your memory. The Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT is the top model without hybrid powah. The 4.0 liter twin turbo V8 produces 640 hp. This, for example, makes a Urus 10 hp more powerful. But yes: then you are in an Urus. You shouldn’t want to anyway.

The specification is absolutely fine. A blue metallic exterior color, the Carbon package and the yellow brake calipers stand out nicely with those carbon ceramic brakes. The blue makes the Turbo GT almost a chic appearance. However? The Porsche has a year of manufacture of 2021 and 17,551 km of experience. You can check the advertisement for the cheapest Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT on Marktplaats on… Marktplaats!

