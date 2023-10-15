Something that is not surprising given the quality of the character writing in both games.

The Baldur’s Gate franchise is now on a high after the release of the third numbered installment.

Join the conversation

The Baldur’s Gate franchise is especially recognized today, and its third installment, recently published by Larian Studios, is already considered one of the best games in history, and of course one of the great candidates for GOTY 2023. This has many positive points, and although it has allowed the studio and the franchise to rise to the top, it has also made the previous titles, which in this case they were developed by the legendary Biowarehave ended up getting many people to delve into them and discover them now for the first time.

Curiously, recently James Ohlen, one of the characters in charge of the script for Baldur’s Gate II, gave an interview to Rock Paper Shotgun, in which he talked about how he brought these characters to life, and the truth is that especially fans of the Final Fantasy franchise you will probably be surprised.

As you can read in the headline, he has expressed that was inspired by the characters of Final Fantasy VIIpossibly the most recognized installment of Square Enix’s star franchise. “I went and played Final Fantasy VII, and I thought, ‘My God, these characters make our characters look like a bunch of cardboard cutouts.'”.

We all know perfectly well that Final Fantasy VII has very well written charactersand although on a technical level it has not aged particularly well, it is thanks to its great writing that it continues to be recognized as one of the best RPGs in history.

The classics inspire those who come after

This is not something strange, and when a work achieves classic status, and also manages to gross a lot in sales, it is totally normal for subsequent projects to take some inspiration. The case that we have told you today is especially interesting, and that is that Baldur’s Gate II It continues to be remembered by many users who consider it a masterpieceas with his source of inspiration, the aforementioned Final Fantasy VII.

Baldur’s Gate III has precisely managed to make people fall in love especially with its characters and everything that surrounds them, which is why we can say that it has not only managed to maintain the type compared to its predecessor, but it may even be an evolution.

Join the conversation