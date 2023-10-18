“We were working in the hospital when we heard a loud explosion and the ceiling collapsed in the operating room. It’s a massacre.” This is what was declared by Doctor Ghassan Abu Sittah, a doctor from Doctors Without Borders, who this evening was in Gaza City, where the Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital was hit. The Strip’s Ministry of Health spoke of at least 200 deaths following an Israeli raid, while Israel for its part pointed the finger at its enemies: “Islamic Jihad is responsible for the failed launch of the rocket that hit the hospital ”.

But, while waiting for checks and confirmations to arrive from independent sources, the first dramatic testimonies are beginning to emerge from the affected structure, which apparently housed at least a thousand displaced people who had found refuge there. Among them many families and children.

“MSF is horrified by this bombing. Nothing justifies an attack on a hospital, where there are patients, medical staff and people looking for a safe place to take refuge. Hospitals are not a target. This bloodshed must stop,” added the Organization, which for days has been following with apprehension what is happening in Gaza after the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7th.

Indeed, Darwin Diaz, MSF medical coordinator in Gaza, said that “at the moment the ambulances cannot be used because they are hit by air strikes”.

“The Israeli army has cut off water and electricity supplies and the bombing is intense. Unfortunately we are not able to guarantee the safety of our facilities, which is very complicated in this context. Last night, shelling near our facilities partially destroyed our clinic and the homes of our international colleagues,” added Sarah Chateau, MSF program manager.

Hundreds dead at Al-Ahli Arabi Baptist Hospital in Gaza City, including many children. Hamas accuses Israel of bombing the health facility on the evening of October 17. But Israel denies this, pointing the finger at a failed explosion of a rocket launched by Islamic Jihad. And this morning it released aerial images, on

One thing is certain: there are victims – it is said to be between 200 and 500. The reaction of the international community was strong. Starting from the Arab world and the Palestinian president Abu Mazen, who canceled the meeting scheduled in Amman with Joe Biden and called three days of national mourning in the West Bank. The President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen holds back: declined any comment pending “confirmation