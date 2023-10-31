Two days after Matthew Perry’s death was announced (1969 -2023), known for his role as Chandler Bing in the television series “Friends” (1994-2004), The cast of the show, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Shwimmer gave an exclusive statement to People.

Initially, the cast of Friends had remained silent about the death of their friend Matthew Perry, but through a statement, they maintain that they are suffering a great loss, so it is time to mourn and feel:

“We are devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just a cast. We are a family. There is a lot to say, but right now, we are just going to take the time to grieve and process this immense loss.”

“In due time, we will say more as we can. For now our thoughts, our love are with Matty’s family, his friends and all those who loved him around the world.”

The original message was written in English and signed by Matthew Perry’s co-stars.

What is known about the death of Matthew Perry

Matthew Perry was an actor well known for his role as Chandler Bing, a sarcastic office worker who lived in New York with his five other friends. For a decade, Matthew brought thousands of smiles to all the fans of the television show and the cast; But, while he made millions laugh on screen, Perry was trapped in a painful cycle of addiction and a battle with his childhood demons.

Although Matthew Perry repeatedly spoke about this illness, Matthew continued to look dejected from time to time. Now, after his death, fans of the actor think that in the last posts on his Instagram, he was trying to ask for help, since they all relate to each other making reference to Batman, the Bat-Signal and calling himself “Mattman “; However, the investigation is still ongoing.

On October 28 at his home in Los Angeles, his personal assistant found the actor drowned in his jacuzzi. According to People, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed to the outlet that an initial autopsy was completed, in which they stated that the results of the toxicology examination are still pending, and could take weeks to arrive.

According to the outlet, there is “an online record” regarding “the status of Perry’s cause of death,” which is listed as deferred, as it is “pending additional investigation.”

For its part, TMZ highlighted this Sunday night the 29th that “no illicit narcotics were found” in Perry’s house. However, the media assured that they did find numerous prescription medications, such as antidepressants and anxiolytics.

