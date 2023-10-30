For more than three months, an Italian girl has been in prison in Astana, Kazakhstan, on charges of international drug trafficking “without any evidence”, according to the family who is following the case and has asked the Italian Foreign Ministry for help. Amina Milo Kalelkyzy was born in Kazakhstan but has Italian citizenship and has lived in Lequile, in the province of Lecce, since she was a child. In the summer she left with her mother to visit some of her relatives in Astana and she was never able to go back.

According to the story of Kalelkyzy’s family, collected by the Quotidiano di Puglia and later taken up by other newspapers, one evening in early July the girl was stopped by the police – together with a boy who accompanied her – for some investigations into an alleged possession and drug use. She kalelkyzy had tested negative for toxicology tests and she had spent a night in custody before being released together with the boy. A couple of days later, however, the girl was stopped by three police officers, who took her to a “secret house” (a service room used by officers for various activities) for a period of detention that lasted more than two weeks. .

Not knowing where her daughter was, the mother had hired some private investigators and asked for assistance from the Italian embassy in Kazakhstan. The place of detention was finally identified and the girl released. According to her family, in those days Kalelkyzy suffered violence and abuse, which led them to report the officers responsible for her kidnapping.

Also in July, Kalelkyzy was once again summoned by the police to sign some documents, without being provided with an interpreter even though the girl only speaks Italian. On that occasion she was arrested again on charges of international drug trafficking and put in prison, awaiting trial.

Kalelkyzy has been in prison for more than three months and communicates with his mother through the exchange of notes, one of which was published by the ANSA agency to make the girl’s case public. Kalelkyzy periodically receives visits in prison from some Italian diplomatic representatives, while her mother has refused to return to Italy to meet the Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani, fearing that she will then be denied a new permit to enter Kazakhstan.

At the end of the summer, Kalelkyzy’s lawyers had requested house arrest, in order to avoid the girl spending a long period in prison, but they were denied on the grounds of a risk of flight. At the beginning of October the court ordered a further month of preventive detention pending trial, which could lead to a sentence of up to 15 years in prison. The Italian Foreign Ministry is following the matter, but has not yet provided official details.