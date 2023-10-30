The severe drought that has been affecting the Manaus area in recent weeks, the most populous Brazilian city in the Amazon, has brought to light some rock carvings depicting, among other things, human faces. These carvings, also called petroglyphs, emerged in Ponta das Lajes (“the tip of the slabs”), an archaeological area east of Manaus and near the confluence of the Amazon River and the Rio Negro, two of the largest and most important rivers of the world. They also include drawings of animals, anthropomorphic faces and other shapes.

Although it has not been possible to date the petroglyphs precisely at this time, based on what we know about the people who lived in the area and similar carvings found elsewhere in the Amazon, they are believed to date back to between one thousand and two thousand years ago. Jaime de Santana Oliveira, archaeologist at the Institute of National Historical and Artistic Heritage (IPHAN), said this, explaining that they could be “prehistoric or precolonial”. In addition to human faces and animals, grooves have been observed on some slabs that may have served to sharpen tools such as arrows or spears. Fragments of pottery thought to date back a few thousand years have also been found.

The Ponta das Lajes carvings were first noticed in 2010, during another period of drought in which the water level of the Rio Negro dropped to 13.63 meters. They have recently been observed more clearly thanks to an even longer period of drought, which exposed large portions of normally submerged plates. Last Monday the river waters reached a level of 12.89 metres, a new record.

The water level of the Rio Negro has reduced to the point of leaving many boats stranded in the port of Manaus and complicating the activities and movements of its more than 2 million inhabitants. The fires that simultaneously developed in the forest around the city contributed to the deterioration of air quality.

Most likely the longer and more intense than usual dry season in part of the Amazon is due to “El Niño”, the set of periodic atmospheric phenomena in the Pacific Ocean which influences the climate in much of the planet, also causing an increase in temperatures which combines with the effects of global warming due to human activities. Climate change has been having a strong impact on the Amazon forest for years now, with very serious consequences for its biodiversity, i.e. the variety of organisms that populate its environments.

