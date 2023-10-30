Ridley Scott’s return to the Alien saga had its lights and shadows, but one of the most controversial arcs of the prequels remained unfinished and without official confirmation.

For a neophyte, the saga Alien can seem complicated to follow in terms of chronological order. Well, nothing that Star Wars or Star Trek fans haven’t suffered, really. After the original Alien series, where directors like James Cameron o David Fincher the exploits continued Ellen RipleyRidley Scott returned to the franchise.

Prometheus was the installment that, as a prequel, began to explore the past of the xenomorphs and Weylan Corporation.

Alien: Covenant served, in turn, as a sequel to Prometheus, continuing the machinations of Davidthe character of Michael Fassbender.

However, even though Ridley Scott hoped to close the trilogy, the sequel to Alien: Covenant failed and Disney is going to restart the franchise with Alien: Romulus, with Fede Alvarez to the controls.

The sequel to Alien: Covenant that could not close David’s experiments

As highlighted in Screen Rant, the film that would have closed Ridley Scott’s prequel trilogy could have completely confirmed David as the definitive creator of the xenomorphs, beyond his Covenant statements, which, given their nature, can be true or not.

However, the good part is that, if Alien: Romulus gains good traction, it can expand the universe of these relentless creatures through stories that draw on the original film, without needing to make sense of the creation of the xenomorphs by an android.

Of course, the decision to refocus the Alien saga under the auspices of Disney is not going to please everyone. For now, the fact that Ridley Scott has given his blessing to Fede Álvarez after seeing the cut of Alien: Romulus is a good sign. All it takes is for the fans to agree with the director of Alien, the eighth passenger.