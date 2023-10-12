It’s been a few days since Call of Duty fans tried out early access and the Open Beta of Modern Warfare III on PlayStation exclusively… but that’s over. The arrival of the test on all platforms is imminent, so we are going to review the schedules and all the content that you can enjoy.

Let’s start with the schedules. Week 2 of the Beta Modern Warfare III starts tomorrow, October 12 with early access (subject to reservation) for PC and Xbox, and full access for PlayStation users (whether they have pre-ordered or not). This section lasts until October 13. It will be from October 14 to 16 when all platforms will be able to play the Open Beta without the need for a reservation.

October 12-13: early access (pre-order) for Xbox and PC, and Open Beta for PlayStation.

October 14-16: Open Beta for Xbox, PC and PlayStation. With and without reservation.

Now, let’s talk about the content. If the Beta stays like Week One (some changes wouldn’t be crazy) then we’ll have plenty of content to enjoy. In fact, some maps will be familiar to older players of the franchise. Namely:

Available maps: Favela, Estate, Skidrow and Rust, although the latter was reserved for the Open Beta. Additionally, Popov Power and Orlov Military Base will be available in Ground War mode.

Game Modes: Team Duel, Domination, Hot Spot, Ground War and Confirmed Casualty, although the latter was reserved for the Open Beta.

Progression– The Modern Warfare III Beta has a maximum of 20 levels, divided into bands that grant different rewards. The priority is to reach Level 4 to unlock personal weapons.

This is the content we’ve had in Week One and what we can expect for Week Two. If there are changes or additions, we will update the news with the new information. We remind you that this is a beta and does not include all the content of the final game. For example, multiplayer mode will have a total of 16 modernized classic maps during its launch.

