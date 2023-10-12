U-Ray, the first work of the legendary author of Blake and Mortimer, finally sees its plots closed in The Burning Arrow, a continuation by another legend of the BD: Van Hamme.

Before creating the universals Blake and Mortimer, Edgar P. Jacobs developed The burning arrow, a fantastic science fiction story with characters that already had the characteristics of its already famous characters. But he never finished the story. Being his first work, it served as an experiment and first contact with what were his best assets, adventure, fantastic science fiction, and a futurism that we could now see as “retro”. All this was in Ray U, which began the story of an imaginary future world quite similar to ours in political situation, but with touches very close to other more pulp works such as Flash Gordon in cultural and aesthetic terms.

Rayo U presented us with a world divided into two great nations. One tyrannical and dominated by an emperor and another ruled by science and rationality. But there is a lost continent where a scientist has disappeared. An adventure starring a noble officer, Calder, and a brilliant man of science, Marduk, the seeds of Blake and Mortimer, who set out with the daughter of the untraceable wise man to take him back to civilization. An adventure where there were primitive humanoid peoples, lost nations, evil deities and enemy spies waiting to betray our protagonists. It was in its purest essence, a pulp.

Jacobs’ still unpolished art suffers from abundant ellipses in its narration and a lot of stasis. Being his first work, wanting to tell a lot with few panels ends up resulting in an action so compressed that it is not fun, in addition to needing a lot of supporting texts to relate the events of the comic.

This work is also a declaration of the author’s intentions. World War II was approaching and totalitarianism was on the rise, and Jacobs, as a European and Belgian, experienced this situation first-hand. Rayo U is a clear call to confront tyranny and these movements that appeal to the lowest instincts.

The series was never continued, leaving the characters to return triumphantly, but with many questions behind him. The work of Edgar P. Jacobs focused on other paths that were less fantastic but just as imaginative and adventurous. After his departure his work has continued, Blake and Mortimer remain alive in the minds of the authors who now write and draw new sagas of the characters. But Calder, Marduk and their companions were still waiting. Until one of the best-known authors of European comics accepted the challenge, finishing the story as Jacobs would have done.

The history

The Burning Arrow Published in Spain by Norma, it picks up the story of the couple of friends where they left off. After their victorious return, the U Ray is functional thanks to the mineral found in the archipelago, war still threatens on the horizon but now there is a weapon to defeat. But once again our heroes have to respond to the call of adventure when their friends disappear and their enemy makes his entrance after a death that was not such. This time they are prepared, but everything has changed in this time.

Van Hamme builds his story focusing on tone, adventurous and full of fantastic science. Recovering lost civilizations and supernatural mysteries that logic has to overcome. He pays tribute to Jacobs using the resources that the author acquired after his first work, so that it is faster, has a better rhythm, and logically is very close to Blake and Mortimer, Jacobs’ most popular saga. The drawing is more fluid than in the original work, again we have renowned authors: Étienne Schreder and Christian Cailleaux. Its style is that of the original comic, but they improve in narration and composition, making it more fluid to read for the reader.

Finishing, at least so far it is the end, a saga with so much history and that everyone remembers fondly is difficult. It is even more so if we are looking at a work by Edgar P. Jacobs. But the authors are not deterred and deliver not only a tribute, but a continuation at the height of its predecessor.

Buy the new edition with renewed color of Rayo U at Milcomics.com