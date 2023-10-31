The brought and the brought It is the second film directing work and first full-length project of the first film actress and activist Ofelia Medina. The documentary was part of the Official Selection of the 2023 Guadalajara International Film Festival and is already in theaters, under the Alfhaville Cinema label.

A mix of tradition, religion and community self-management is seen in The brought and the brought, a documentary that follows and reports on one of the most relevant annual religious pilgrimages in Jalisco.

Directed by the leading actress Ofelia Medina and produced by the University of Guadalajara (UdeG). Written and narrated in voice-over by Medina, five-time winner of the Ariel Award, this feature film follows the history, organization and execution of the pilgrimage of La Pilgrimage of the Virgin of Zapopanone of the most important and representative religious and cultural traditions of Jalisco.

This documentary shows the effort and dedication around this annual celebration and what this tradition means to millions of faithful devotees. A celebration that is estimated to have started in the year 1734 and that in 2018 was declared Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO).. In addition to a sociological approach with the organizers, public and believers, the research that supports the documentary had the support of Begoña Lecumberri, project director at the Organization for Indigenous Children (FISANIM).

An audiovisual ode to the also called “La Generala” or “La Patrona de Chapala”, which every October 12 brings together an average of 2 million people and 30 thousand dancers organized on a route of approximately 9.5 kilometers, in which the Participants, while venerating the religious deity, stop at nearly 180 different places to visit the most important religious points of the city.

The magnitude of this event impresses not only by highlighting the importance of religion in the contemporary culture of Mexico, but also by the social impact, the independent structure that the event has forged over time and by the economic impact and generation. of jobs that represents its realization year after year.

In 88 minutes, Ofelia Medina gives voice to the participants of this ceremonious ritual to “The Pilgrim Virgin”, their life stories and exposes the reasons that have led them to be part of said celebration: Their miracles. All presented in a spirited way, with vivid landscapes of the metropolitan area, the colorful costumes, the rhythmic dances that manage to pray with the body and the various and ingenious altars that pay tribute to the sacred figure.

The brought and the brought It is the second work in film direction by the Yucatecan producer and social activist, who in 2019 debuted in professional filmmaking with the medium-length film titled Dreams are built, a 30-minute audiovisual that premiered at the 34th edition of the International Film Festival. of Guadalajara (FICG), within the Ibero-American Short Film Exhibition.

With a documentary cast that includes the stories of Farith Reyes, Marisol Languren, Héctor Quintero and the director herself, this film is already in national cinemas.

