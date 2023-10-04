British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has announced that his government is working on one of the toughest anti-cigarette laws in the world. Under the bill, which draws heavily on a similar decision made in New Zealand last December, people born after January 1, 2009 will never be able to buy cigarettes or other tobacco products. The ban will be valid forever, even once you reach the age of majority: just to give an example, in practice it means that in 2050 a forty-year-old will not be able to legally buy a pack of cigarettes. However, people born before 2009 will be able to continue to do so.

To come into force the law will first have to be approved by the British parliament, where Sunak’s Conservative Party has a majority. The prime minister, however, said that he would leave his party’s parliamentarians freedom of choice, but asked them to make the decision as “a matter of conscience”.

Sunak presented the project with great fanfare. In an official communication published on its website, the government says it aims to «create a “smoke-free generation”». According to British government calculations, smoking is linked to the deaths of 64,000 people a year in the United Kingdom alone. Sunak said explicitly that the decision was also made on the idea that reducing smoking would not only reduce deaths, but would also ease the costs incurred by the NHS in treating people who develop smoking-related physical problems, such as strokes. , heart and lung diseases. According to Sunak, the consequences of smoking cost the British healthcare system 17 billion pounds a year (around 20 billion euros).

Under the law, however, smoking will not be criminalized: only the act of selling cigarettes and other tobacco-containing products to anyone born in 2009 or later will be illegal. The government has said that people who can legally buy cigarettes today will not be banned in the future. The government is also working on a series of new measures to make e-cigarettes and other types of vaporizers less attractive to young people, limiting the number of possible flavors and imposing new rules on the packaging in which they are sold.

The fact that Sunak’s proposal is very recent has not yet allowed a debate around the issue to develop in the United Kingdom. In New Zealand, however, where a similar law already exists, some doubts had also been expressed about the measure: an opposition party had suggested that the total ban would have favored a black market in tobacco products over the years and caused major problems for shops they sell them today. Assessing the long-term consequences of such a measure is, however, very difficult for the moment: those of New Zealand and the United Kingdom are among the first experiments in the world.