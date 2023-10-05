The extravagant idea that some users have had about the true identity of the four protagonists of The Big Bang Theory, and it is going to surprise you.

One of those series that have marked teenagers for many years was The Big Bang Theoryand continues to be very successful on the various streaming services.

As is usual in this type of serieshave millions of followers around the world, followers who do not hesitate to distort the narrative to try to find hidden meanings.

And as we see on Reddit, a user believes that The Big Bang Theory is not exactly what you think, but none of the boys are a real scientist.

To reach the conclusion, he states that the four friends are really mental patients who need constant treatment.

In fact, he comments that in the series you practically never see them doing any of their jobs, they simply talk to each other, experience strange situations or play video games.

As for the other characters other than the four protagonists, they consider them to be really the medical professionals who are trying to help them get better.

“Speaking of Penny, Amy and Berandette, their roles would be medical professionals trying to help their patients get better. Would your close relationships in such a scenario be highly inappropriate in real life? Absolutely, but that would honestly explain her commitment to maintaining pretty difficult relationships with these characters.”

Obviously it is a very far-fetched theory, but perhaps it is a good idea to watch all the episodes of The Big Bang Theory again in case it can hold up somewhere.