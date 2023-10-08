The new Gen V series based on The Boys has become just as important as the original series. The Boys has been characterized by criticizing current events and more so in movies about superheroes.

The show’s latest episode even poked fun at She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, featuring The Boys Universe’s version of Sensational She-Hulk. There will be slight spoilers for the episode “The Whole Truth” ahead.

In the latest episode of The Boys: Gen V, Tek Knight (Derek Wilson) arrives on the Godolkin University campus to investigate Golden Boy’s death for his investigative journalism series The Whole Truth with Tek Knight.

In the series, a student watches a previous episode focusing on the superhero Shehemoth, someone who can turn into a monstrous alter ego. However, instead of green skin, Shehemoth is seen with blue skin.

The moment in question occurs when Marie (Jaz Sinclair) approaches Rufus (Alexander Calvert), who wants help finding his estranged sister. It’s also shortly before that scene, which may end up being one of the scariest moments in the franchise.

The Boys: Gen V is now streaming on Prime Video.