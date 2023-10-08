The film has been called one of Hayao Miyazaki’s best works to date.

Fantasy will not be lacking in the new Studio Ghibli

The boy and the heron has become one of the greatest successes that Studio Ghibli has had in Japan, achieving the approval of professional critics and consolidating itself as another masterpiece in the filmography of Hayao Miyazaki, responsible for great classics such as Princess Mononoke or Howl’s Moving Castle.

The film shows with its careful animation to be one of the studio’s most ambitious feature films to date and in the trailers that it has been sharing in recent months we can see the unmistakable essence of Ghibli films that has helped so much to make this studio one of the most respected.

The premiere of The Boy and the Heron is getting closer

With its European premiere getting closer, The Boy and the Heron has decided to share an exciting new trailer headed to French cinemas which has further increased the enthusiasm for the film:

The trailer has compiled several of the main characters of the film and some fans have not been able to help but remember in several scenes of this trailer some of the studio’s most famous works like Tomb of the Fireflies in its most dramatic scenes or the sense of fantasy that accompanies certain creatures as we saw in Spirited Away, probably the studio’s most awarded film.

This has not been the only promotional material that has shown Miyazaki’s most recent work. He was accompanied to the trailer a new poster also dedicated to French cinemas and another Japanese poster whose illustration gives great importance to naturea common theme in several Ghibli films:

Thanks to this new trailer we know that The Boy and the Heron will arrive in France on November 1st. In Spain the film will arrive a little earlier, specifically on the 27th of this same month.

Studio Ghibli has monopolized part of the news for another important reason of special interest to the biggest fans of this company. Toshio Suzuki, one of the studio’s top managers, has left open the possibility of making anime series in addition to movies in the future, something that he would greatly expand the careful trajectory that the company has had throughout its history.

