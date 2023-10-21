Studio Ghibli’s new gem boasts of its Spanish dubbing in its new trailer.

Studio Ghibli’s unmistakable character design will be present in The Boy and the Heron

Join the conversation

The boy and the heron has triumphed in his country of origin and in the coming days he will arrive in Europe with the obligation to meet high expectations that it has been generating since its Japanese premiere and for being a production of Studio Ghibli, the most famous Japanese animation studio in the world and known for being responsible for some animation classics such as Princess Mononoke.

A few days after the arrival of this promising and award-winning anime film on Spanish screens, The Boy and the Heron has revealed through an exciting trailer some of the voices in Spanish that we can enjoy while watching it in several of the cinemas in our country.

This is the spectacular Spanish dubbing of The Boy and the Heron

The trailer that we show you below is courtesy of the channel Vertigo Films and it is similar to the French trailer that we recently shared with you with the great news that this time we will be able to enjoy the official Spanish dubbing that the film will have:

With a little less than a minute and a half in length we can see that a good part of the hallmark that identifies Miyazaki’s films is present in The Boy and the Heron and an example of this is the magical realism that will accompany the plot of the film or the eccentricity of some of its secondary characters, something that shone especially in Spirited Away, probably the most awarded Studio Ghibli film in its history.

The trailer has also reminded us of the release date of The Boy and the Heron in our country: on the 27th of this same month. The film has already been a huge box office success in Japan, which is important for Ghibli considering the divisive reception of several of his most recent films, some of them directed by what was to be Hayao Miyazaki’s great successor, his son Goro Miyazaki.

A good part of the specialized critics point to The Boy and the Heron as one of the most interesting animated feature films of 2023 and one of the most important Studio Ghibli films of recent years. On the other hand, from this study it was confirmed that Miyazaki would already be working on his next animated film, Therefore, his imminent retirement after finishing making The Boy and the Heron has ended up being rumors and we will still be able to enjoy his talent for a little longer.

Join the conversation