The English version of The Boy and the Heron will feature a stellar cast with Robert Pattinson, Christian Bale, Mark Hamill and many more.

The anime film The Boy and The Heron (Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka) will be released in special screenings on November 22 and will hit theaters in the United States and Canada on December 8. With this exciting news, an English voice cast has been revealed that is sure to generate even more buzz.

The announcement of the film’s release dates was shared on Studio Ghibli’s official social media along with an exciting promotional poster. But what really stands out is that it includes well-known names like Robert Pattinson, Florence Pugh, Christian Bale, Mark Hamill and more.

The boy and the heron

Here’s the full list of the voice cast, along with the first teaser straight from Studio Ghibli!

Cast of the movie The Boy and the Heron in English:

Mahito Maki voiced by Luca PadovanThe Gray Heron voiced by Robert PattinsonShoichi Maki voiced by Christian BaleNatsuko voiced by Gemma ChanLady Himi voiced by Karen FukuharaKiriko voiced by Florence PughThe Parakeet King voiced by Dave BautistaNoble Pelican voiced by Willem DafoeGreat Uncle voiced by Mark Hamill

In addition to these talented actors, Dan Stevens, Tony Revolori and Mamoudou Athie also join the cast as the Parakeets. Casting was managed and produced by GKIDS, with guidance from Studio Ghibli. Michael Sinterniklaas oversaw ADR direction at NYAV Post, and Stéphane Sheh adapted the English script. Dubbing was carried out following the SAG-AFTRA Foreign Dubbing Agreement.

The Boy and the Heron was released in Japanese theaters starting July 14. The film had its international debut at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, followed by its US release at the New York Film Festival.

What is the movie about?

The Boy and the Heron tells the story of a young man named Mahito, who longs for his mother and ventures into a world shared by the living and the dead. There, death comes to an end, and life finds a new beginning. This semi-autobiographical fantasy by Hayao Miyazaki addresses themes of life, death, and creation in a tribute to friendship.

This may be Hayao Miyazaki’s year and he may win another Oscar for Best Animated Film, as happened in 2002 with Spirited Away.