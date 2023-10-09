The growing threat from climate change drives global commitment to achieving net-zero emissions by the middle of this century. To achieve a balance between reducing emission sources and improving greenhouse gas sinks, Land-based carbon sequestration is seen as an important strategy to offset emissions, especially through nature-based solutions. This is how it happened a boom in the number of commercial tree plantation projects in tropical ecosystems with significant financial flows from the private and public sectors into carbon offsetting projects.

Photos on Pexels and Pixabay

According to one article published in the magazine Trends in Ecology & Evolution, However, monoculture tree planting programs are threatening tropical biodiversity and offering only modest climate benefits. For example, the growing spread of commercial carbon-offsetting plantations of pine, eucalyptus and teak in the tropics is having unintended consequences, such as the drying out of native ecosystems, the acidification of soils and the crowding out of native plants. According to these scholars, governments must be urged to give priority to the conservation and restoration of native forests over commercial monocultures: Planting swathes of non-native trees in tropical regions significantly threatens both flora and fauna.

Photo on ekaterinvor on Pixabay

“Despite the wide range of functions and services provided by tropical ecosystems, society has reduced their value to just one parameter: carbon. It is generally believed that maximizing permanent carbon stocks also benefits biodiversity, ecosystem function and increases socioeconomic co-benefits, but this is often not the case,” the report reads.

Photo by Bishnu Sarangi from Pixabay

Tree planting has been considered an important tool for mitigating global warming, with dozens of public and private initiatives to rapidly increase forest cover around the world and reach net-zero emissions goals. However, research indicates that the environmental benefit is highly dependent on the scope, type of restoration and requires huge areas of land. A 2019 study estimated that allowing regenerating natural forests could return 40 times more carbon than plantations. Jesus Aguirre-Gutiérrezan ecologist at the University of Oxford who led the study, said the team decided to bring these issues to light after seeing the rise of commercial plantations in the tropics.

Photo by Joe from Pixabay

“Tree planting should not be seen as an alternative to rapidly reducing fossil fuel emissions. We do a lot of field research in the tropics to study what’s happening with climate change and we have seen firsthand the boom in these plantations: teak, conifers and eucalyptus, just one or two species. These projects are a benefit for the company that plants these trees, but not for biodiversity. Of course plantations are necessary for the paper and wood products that society needs, but rebranding industrial plantations as carbon offsets is yet another problem with the unregulated carbon offset market,” he said Simon Lewis from University College London.

Photo by MW on Pixabay

The paper estimates that to sequester a year’s worth of emissions, a plantation the size of the United States, China, Russia and the United Kingdom combined would need to be planted.. While plantations are often more economically sustainable than existing forests, it is highlighted that they often support a lower level of biodiversity. For example, in the Brazilian savannah of the Cerradoa 40% increase in forest cover reduced plant and ant diversity by about 30%.