“The Bones of the Goats” – The Story of a Family and Esselunga

The story of the Caprotti family, famously involved in the construction of the Italian company Esselunga, was recently told by Giuseppe Caprotti’s son in a book entitled “Le Ossa dei Caprotti”. This book offers a sincere and honest account of the family’s events, from its origins to the challenges and divisions that have marked the history of Esselunga. This is what emerges from an interview with The print released by Giuseppe Caprotti.



The book was written by the son of Bernardo Caprotti, the founder of Esselunga, and focuses on facts that go far beyond the history of the company. Giuseppe stated that the main purpose of the book is not to rehabilitate himselfbut rather to document the truth and debunk the rumors and rumors that surrounded his family. The work recounts the rise of a family that built an empire over 300 years, with a particular focus on the events of Esselunga, one of the main supermarket chains in Italy. Giuseppe Caprotti shares the challenges, the divisions, the arguments and the humiliations that have marked the history of the family. One of the most painful episodes recounted in the book concerns the dismissal of Giuseppe Caprotti in 2004, which led to a difficult period for him, which he himself defines as a “lockdown”. This experience significantly influenced his reputation, his relationship with the company and his affections.

However, Giuseppe Caprotti states that over time he has overcome his difficulties and no longer harbors rancor or hatred towards his father or the Esselunga company. She chose to call the book “The Bones of the Goats” in reference to a letter in which her father Bernardo expressed an unusual passion for bones, in particular during the renovation of the family chapel. The book offers a detailed narrative of important events, including dismissal, loss of shares, criminal trials and many other challenges that the family has faced over the years. Furthermore, Giuseppe Caprotti shares personal anecdotes, including memories of his father and the details of a meeting with a psychologist during an assessment psychiatric.

