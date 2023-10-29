Although we all like good audio quality and clear sound, you can’t always opt for higher-end headphones. Luckily, there are many inexpensive models, although perhaps too many. Therefore, one way to clear up the mystery is to see what users buy or search for the most. On Amazon, we found these auriculares Bluetooth TOZO for 29.99 euros and with more comments from all over the web.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth Headphones IPX8 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.3 In Ear Wireless with Charging Case and Microphone, Premium Sound with Deep Bass for Running and Sports Black

With a usual price of 29.99 euros, although they can sometimes be seen cheaper, they are the most talked about on Amazon, with more than 335,000 opinions and a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars. Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial.

These inexpensive Bluetooth headphones have 8mm drivers, in addition to including pads that allow better support, deeper sound and better isolation from external noise. Count on IPX8 resistance against sweat and water.

With digital Hi-Fi sound, they come with a range that reaches 20 kHz. They include Bluetooth 5.3 to connect to both an Android and iOS mobile, in addition to having the códecs HSP, HFP, A2DP y AVRCP.

As for its battery, the manufacturer promises 6 hours for the headphones and up to 30 hours with the charging case. A case that includes wireless charging and that can take about two hours.

Most positive comment

They sound amazing, deep and quality bass. By Mr and Mrs Smith, with 5 stars.

They are small, smaller than in the photos, they weigh nothing and fit perfectly in the ear. If you are one of those who practice running like me, I assure you that you are not going to move at all with the jog, even with more than a drop of sweat, na na na. Regarding the latter, they have been designed to be waterproof so over time we will avoid corrosion and strange stories. In fact, according to the instructions you can even take a shower with them, yes, not submerge yourself under the water of a pool but not because they can get upset, simply because the Bluetooth signal would not reach the helmets, incredible!!

Regarding the sound, for me it is very good, especially in bass, they are really powerful and deep, I personally appreciate it because there is nothing like listening to music while running with powerful bass, because if in some way the sound of The street with the music from the headphones would still have that strength that gives good bass so as not to lose quality, in the case of the very correct treble.

Bluetooth synchronization is very simple, it has no history. I don’t hear any interference like clicking or cutting, very good. Both helmets can be used separately, synchronizing each one with different devices, in mono mode, I’ll leave it there, for me it is not significant but someone may be interested.

From the headphones you can only control the pause, answer an incoming call as well as end it and make the last call again, but there is no control option over the player to go to the next or previous song, as well as increase or decrease the volume, or it may simply be that you have not found the key and are not able to find those types of options. By the way, the instructions come in Spanish but they do not explain the latter.

The storage box acts as a charging base, it uses a magnetic joining system that makes charging possible without movement or failures. The advantage that I find in this case is that charging can be done either via USB or wirelessly, much more convenient. In approximately an hour we have the box loaded and it lasts about 4 charges. The autonomy of these helmets does not exceed 3 hours, therefore, with the 4 charges in the box we will have a total of 12 hours + charging the helmets, about 15 hours, a little more if it involves talking on the phone. This is the theory but in practice it depends on several things, high or medium volume, player equalization with high Bass… it honestly hasn’t lasted 3 hours for me. In any case, this should not be a problem unless you are a music fan and spend hours and hours glued to the headset. The idea is that when you do not use the headphones, they are left stored in the box so that charging begins automatically, this way they will be charged for the next time. By the way, to know the percentage of remaining battery you can look at the phone.

Sorry for this pain, I wanted to be more concise but the truth is that the helmets are worth it, that’s why I started writing and missed the point.

In short, good quality/price ratio.

Most critical comment

They sound good. By Olgablas, with 3 stars.

I bought them on a recommendation, they are comfortable but despite putting the smallest adapter on I find them too big for my ears, for calls they don’t work very well because they tell me that they don’t hear me well

