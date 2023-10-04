After its presentation at the Sitges Festival this weekend, the bloody film will go directly to cable television.

This year we have attended one of the most curious and peculiar cocktails that the horror genre can give: Winnie the Poohthe adorable character of A.A. Milnehas taken a sudden turn in his life and, together with Piglethas decided to become a serial killer in Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood.

The crazy slasher movie is directed and written by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and takes the characters to a bizarre setting where Christopher Robin He has abandoned them and they become demented psychopaths.

Amber Doig-Thorne, Danielle Scott, Maria Taylor, Danielle Ronald, Bao Tieu, May Kelly, Chris Cordell, Natasha Tosini, Marcus Massey y Gillian Broderick star in this film that, in fact, already has a sequel confirmed.

Plus, Rhys Frake-Waterfield is also going to give an equally bloody turn to Peter Pan with another film titled Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare.

Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood arrives in Spain in October

This Saturday October 7 will be projected in Sitges the film for the audience, but we won’t have to wait long to enjoy it on the small screen.

Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood will arrive shortly after DARKthe cable television channel specializing in horror from AMC Network.

Just over a week after Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood debuts in Sitges, the film will land at DARK. It will be the Sunday, October 15 at 10:25 p.m. — 9:25 p.m. in the Canary Islands — when Winnie the Pooh and Piglet put aside their friendly side and reveal a less good-natured face on TV.

If you are a fan of the most outdated B movies, Winnie the Pooh: Honey and Blood is an event that you will not want to miss in DARK, even though critics have crushed it.