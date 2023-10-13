Imagine a world where resurrected assassins are the government’s secret weapon. Rob Liefeld and Phil Silvera go all out with Bloodstrike and we have the first look

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to have a team of resurrected super agents to do the dirty work that no one else wants to do? Well Rob Liefeld, co-creator of Deadpool, and Phil Silvera, the mastermind behind Deadpool and Daredevil’s most outrageous action scenes, are here to answer that question. They have revealed a conceptual trailer from the future film based on the comic Bloodstrike by Image Comics.

Wait, how did these two comic and action geniuses come to collaborate on this extreme superhero project? Well, it turns out that they met during the production of the first movie Deadpool. Silvera, in addition to being a fervent connoisseur of the world of comics, was full of praise for the characters in Liefeld’s Extreme. But there was one who stole his heart: Bloodstrike.

The origin of everything

Bloodstrike is one of those comics that could only come from the mind of Liefeld. Released in 1993 under Liefeld’s Extreme Studios imprint at Image, this comic is a spin-off of Youngblood and focuses on a group of super-powered agents resurrected by the government. Come on, they are like James Bond, but more lethal and with a second chance at life.

“When it comes to bringing a comic to the big screen, there are always obstacles, script, scriptwriters, talent that joins and leaves. “It gets old real quick,” Liefeld shared on Instagram. “During the pandemic we got serious,” he added. Silvera signed on to create and direct a concept trailer for Bloodstrike, showing us her exact approach to bringing the team of Project Born Again.

The comic book adaptation has been a topic of conversation since 2012, and previously, Liefeld was slated to produce alongside Adi Shankar. However, that version of the project appears to have stopped. Now, with Silvera on board, the project promises to be the kind of movie that will make comic fans of action get up from their seats.

The legacy of resurrected super agents: a growing trend in the genre

Talk about resurrected agents It makes us think of other sagas and characters that have explored this resource, such as the famous film ‘The Sixth Day’ with Arnold Schwarzenegger or even aspects of Deadpool himself, created by Liefeld. What’s so special about heroes, or in this case, assassins, getting a second chance at life? Maybe the idea of ​​redemption, or maybe the possibility of doing more extreme missions knowing that death is not the end.

Bloodstrike might not be the first comic or entertainment production to explore resurrection as a major theme, but it has the opportunity to address it with a unique and extreme taste, something Liefeld has already shown he knows how to do very well. The mix of black ops missions with characters who have returned from beyond promises a narrative full of action, gray morality and, without a doubt, a lot of drama. Now, add to this Phil Silvera’s ability to create jaw-dropping action scenes, and you have a formula that could very well shake up the genre.

The connection with Deadpool and Daredevil

Silvera is no stranger to adapting Liefeld characters to the big screen. He previously worked on the 20th Century Fox Deadpool films and was also an integral part of the first two seasons of the Netflix series Daredevil. “Watching this incredible footage just reaffirmed that Phil Silvera is the talent to bring this to glorious live action,” Liefeld said.

Combining both creative geniuses promises to bring us something spectacular with Bloodstrike. The concept trailer is already giving something to talk about and seems to be just the beginning of what is to come. Will this be the next big thing in the world of comic book-to-movie adaptations? Only time will tell, but for now, everything points to yes.