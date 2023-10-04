Scott Derrickson successfully directed this fantastic adaptation of Joe Hill’s short story in 2022. What are the chances of a sequel being produced?

2022 was an interesting year in terms of horror films: films like Terrifier 2, Smile or the one we are dealing with today, Black Phone, stood out in movie theaters for different reasons.

Based on the short story of Joe Hill, Scott Derrickson y C. Robert Cargill they wrote the script for Black Phone. Derrickson (Doctor Strange) also took on the role of director on the film.

The best current tablets by price range

If you are thinking of buying a tablet to enjoy multimedia content or work away from a desktop computer or laptop, in this list you will find the best tablets of 2020 by price range.

Check the list

The story revolves around young Finney (Mason Thames), a young man kidnapped by a child killer played by Ethan Hawke who, in his captivity, is contacted by his captor’s previous victims through a mysterious telephone.

If you haven’t seen Black Phone, you may want to skip the rest of the reading, since to address Scott Derrickson’s statements, we need to talk about what happens at the end of the movie.

What options are there for us to have Black Phone 2?

While speaking with Comicbook, Derrickson has been very clear on what his only request is for making a new Black Phone movie.

“It’s possible. I can tell you this: I wouldn’t do a Black Phone sequel without Ethan (Hawke). I don’t think there’s any point in doing it.”

The director’s words lead us to a problem: Ethan Hawke’s character dies at the end of Black Phone. Of course, there are options for Scott Derrickson’s request to be satisfied.

On the one hand, a new film could be filmed from the perspective of a prequel that addresses the character’s previous misdeeds. The supernatural resource could also be used to return from the dead, since it is something that fits, in a certain way, in this world of visions and telephones that put us in contact with the deceased.

At the moment, and echoing Scott Derrickson’s words, there are no plans for Black Phone 2 to go into production. Of course, you already know that in Hollywood the word “never” is taboo.