In 2016, Germán Orizaola and Pablo Burraco found a San Antonio frog black as a blight. They had very recently started working in the vicinity of Chernobyl and were seeking to take advantage of the wreckage of the catastrophe to observe the evolution live and direct. And, despite everything, the black frogs left them out of the game.

What is so special about a black frog? The eastern San Antonio frog (Hyla orientalis) is bright green. A very distinctive bright green, in fact. It is true that, occasionally, you can find somewhat darker individuals, but black? After the surprise, the researchers realized that perhaps it made sense: after all, the same substance responsible for the dark color in most animals (melanin) has been consistently linked to the reduction of negative effects of ultraviolet radiation.

That is, “melanin absorbs and dissipates part of the energy of radioactive waves. In addition, it can capture and reduce the number of free radicals they generate. These actions reduce the probability of suffering cellular damage that reduces the survival of individuals,” explain Orizaola and Burraco. Was it possible that what they had at hand was, precisely, an adaptation to ionizing radiation?

Germán Orizaola/Pablo Burraco

In search of the lost frog. To find out, the researchers examined about 200 male frogs between 2017 and 2019. In fact, to find out if the ‘correlation’ with Chernobyl was true (or was it, I don’t know, a native variant that until then had not been identified) , male frogs were collected in many areas of northern Ukraine: some were in the heart of the exclusion zone, far from the central one, and had normal zones of radioactivity.

Evolution in action. After these years of work, they effectively discovered that “Chernobyl frogs have a much darker coloration than frogs captured in control zones outside the Exclusion Zone.” The observational design of the study does not allow for certainty, but the data strongly suggests that “dark frogs would have survived radiation better and would have reproduced more successfully.” In just ten generations the frogs underwent an accelerated process of natural selection that has marked the frogs of the Exclusion Zone in a tremendously striking way.

Beyond the frogs. However, this goes far beyond frogs. What’s more, precisely because it is possibly one of the clearest examples of adaptation to the effects of ionizing radiation, there is a lot of insight into this discovery. Ultimately, the study of the Chernobyl black frogs constitutes a first step to better understand the protective role of melanin in environments affected by radioactive contamination. That is, we are facing a key study to understand that biology has a central role in space exploration.

In Xataka | Pripyat before and after Chernobyl: this is the city of Central more than 30 years after the accident