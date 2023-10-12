When people mention “Beer Party,” the first thing that comes to mind probably isn’t a political movement. Although in Austria, more specifically in Vienna, this is the case. Although each political party works to defend specific ideals and specific aspects of society, there is one in the Austrian country that works every day for one thing: beer. “We want a beer fountain on every corner. That’s our goal.” The Bierpartei defines itself as a “birrhocratic movement” and aims to establish a “birrhocracy” based on freedom of opinion and, of course, beer.

Although the party started as a joke, the Beer Party is gaining ground among voters and is already one of the most important parties in the country.

Vienna’s third force. Since its origin, it has been transformed from parody to something more serious, to the point that it is now the third largest party in the Austrian capital. According to the national survey nique Research (9O) for the next municipal elections, the “Beer Party” in Austria would obtain 12% of the votes. The founder and leader of the “Bierpartei”, Marco Pogo, presented his official candidacy for the position of head of state of Austria in the last general elections, in which Van der Bellen was elected president. Still, he obtained no less than 8.31% of the votes. That means that 337,000 citizens put his cross in his urn.

Its popularity has a certain logic if we take into account that, per capita, Austrians are the second largest consumers of beer in the world, consuming an average of 96.8 liters of beer per year.

What is Bierpartei? To answer that question, you have to go back to 2014, when Marco Pogo (whose real name is Dominik Wlazny), doctor, comedian, musician, and brewer, set up the party inspired by the song Bierpartei, performed by his punk rock band Turbobier. The lyrics of the song go like this: “If you like being fat and drinking a lot every day Then vote for us now, the Beer Party, we will abolish the alcohol tax.”

The formation began to gain notoriety in 2019, when the Ibiza Case broke out, in which several cases of political corruption in the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) were uncovered. Then Pogo’s party carried out a campaign denouncing the dirty laundry of the ruling party that ended up mobilizing and spreading throughout the country.

What does the party propose? Everything that has to do with beer. Among his proposals are the creation of a beer fountain in the historic center of Vienna, the supply of a keg of beer to all Austrian families every month or the abolition of taxes on drinks in bars and clubs. They are only opposed to one type of beer: Radler, which the party officially opposes and seeks to impose a 50% tax.

The party, beyond drinking, has other more serious ambitions, such as the creation of a gastronomic network to foster better relations between local restaurateurs and local politics, the abolition of mandatory closing times for bars and restaurants, the imposition of mandatory aptitude tests for politicians, or the provision of state aid for the cultural sector. Bottom line: a “live and let live” philosophy, except for Radler drinkers, of course. Furthermore, the party proposes an investment in Vienna’s public transport and sports facilities, supports trans rights and the environment.

Beer in Congress. Although many think that this match is just a meme, and there is no doubt that it is, experts are quite skeptical about the “just” part. Political data analyst and co-founder of Make Votes Matter, Owen Winter, points out that minor parties often fail to establish themselves and drop out altogether and that there has never been such strong support for a satirical party. However, he points out that “the show of 12% support for the Beer Party would mean progress if it is replicated in the next Austrian legislative elections.”

It should be noted that to obtain representation under the Austrian electoral system, a party needs 4% of the vote or to win a single local district. With 10% of the votes, the Beer Party could win up to 19 deputies, surpassing the Green Party.

Image: Turbobier (YouTube)

