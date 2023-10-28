We have great news about BioShock, the adaptation of the famous video game that will come to the Netflix streaming platform.

The long-awaited BioShock movie is on the way and promises to take us to a place as beautiful as it is terrifying. The adaptation of this beloved video game, known for its unique and dark environment, has found a new direction and is moving forward in leaps and bounds.

BioShock has earned its place in video game history as one of the most beloved titles of all time. Its immersive atmosphere and political narrative make it a unique experience that has captivated players around the world. Even if deep themes aren’t your thing, the game’s iconic visuals, from the underwater city to the towering Big Daddies and the mysterious Little Sisters, are unforgettable.

The idea of ​​bringing BioShock to the big screen has been around since the game’s release in 2007. However, obstacles such as the budget and the script’s R rating prevented the project from moving forward.

But now, Netflix is ​​taking the reins of this adaptation.

The film’s director, Francis Lawrence (I Am Legend and various The Hunger Games installments), recently shared some exciting news about the project’s development on Podcast Post Credit.

“Before the strike, when we were working, that was the project that I hoped would be advanced enough to be able to start the research phase. But I will say that we have a draft that I’m very, very happy with and that I really love. Michael Green, who’s been a friend of mine and wrote Blade Runner 2049, did it and I think it’s really good and really exciting.”

“There are no discussions about actors or anything like that yet. We wanted to figure it out. You know, the good thing, being a fan, is that BioShock has an amazing game and an amazing world with an extraordinary mythology. There is a detailed mythology, history and backstory that is fantastic. The truth is that you have to create a character, right? So we wanted to spend time making sure we figured it out, working on the mythology, and staying true to the spirit of the game, much like adapting a book. “I think he really got over it.”

Let’s hope that they soon confirm dates for the start of filming and, above all, the premiere. But we will surely have to wait for the Hollywood strike to end before they speed things up.

