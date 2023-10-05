Hunter x Hunter

The director of Hunter x Hunter explains the complex reality that the world of anime faces in the near future.

Hunter x Hunter has been a resounding success both in the world of manga and in the television adaptation. However, director Hiroshi Koujina, known for his work on the series, has raised a major concern about the anime industry that could affect the production of future projects.

Although the Hunter x Hunter manga continues to release new chapters, its anime adaptation has been on hiatus since its successful production by Studio Madhouse. At a recent event, Koujina shared his concerns about the anime industry, highlighting a fundamental problem: the shortage of animators.

This is the reality they face.

Koujina noted that the lack of available animators and insufficient training to train the next generation of talent are critical issues facing the anime industry today in Japan. This concern sheds light on the challenges that can arise when producing high-quality productions, especially for popular series like Hunter x Hunter.

The concern expressed by Hiroshi Koujina reflects a real problem in the anime industry, where the demand for high-quality animation exceeds the supply of available talent. This can have a significant impact on the production and quality of series and films in Japan. It is a wake-up call for the industry and highlights the importance of investing in the training and development of new workers to ensure a strong future for the industry.

The Hunter x Hunter fan community and the anime industry as a whole will be watching how these challenges are addressed in the coming years and whether the high level of quality that fans expect and deserve is maintained.