The Pokémon saga has been with us for almost 30 years and since then more than a hundred different video games, dozens of movies and more than a thousand chapters of the anime series have been published, but countless Pokémon products have also been put on sale. merchandising and much more that in a global set have made the franchise one of the most popular in the world.

Even so, after so many decades there has always been a controversy related to the saga that not many people have seen favorably. And the main purpose of Pokémon has been to train creatures so that they become stronger and fight against each otherbeing the ones who end up receiving hits, very strong impacts, lightning bolts, fireballs, stones, etc., while the coaches are the ones who end up getting all the praise.

All of this is what causes people to not see it very well due to the fact that the Pokémon fight among themselves and end up suffering so much in certain battles, even reaching the point of being unconscious and having to go to the Pokémon Center. so that their wounds heal. In addition, some are hit hard in order to be able to throw a Poké Ball at them and thus capture them, forcing them to abandon their freedom.

While all of this has always been treated as something very natural in video games, it was the anime series that managed to find an explanation for this very controversial situation. In fact, it didn’t happen in a completely random episode or one where the series was already far along. It was in the first chapter of all, in which Ash met Pikachu for the first time, the same one in which he began his journey as an aspiring to be the best Pokémon trainer in the world.





After a failed attempt to capture a Pidgey and a Rattata trying to steal the food from Ash’s backpack, the Pallet Town trainer decides to throw a rock at a Spearow to try to get hold of it, causing it to enter. in anger and decides to attack him. However, immediately afterward this bird Pokémon notices Pikachu and does not hesitate to attack it headlong, even though it has not even attacked it and has not done anything to it.

That’s when, to Ash’s concern, the Pokédex solves the great mystery by releasing the following message:

A wild Pokémon tends to be jealous of Pokémon trained by humans.

Therefore, this explains why wild Pokémon They have such an aversion to the trainers’ Pokémon and that’s why they decide to attack them. The curious thing is the fact that they feel jealous of those who are trained by humans, because it is undoubtedly a bit strange based on the previously indicated basis that when they become locked in a Poké Ball they completely lose their freedom by having to follow orders. from that moment on.





So, Pokémon don’t mind taking orders from humans or being locked inside a Poké Ball? Even so, regarding the latter, precisely in this same episode the Pokédex mentions that Pokémon must remain locked inside a Poké Ball while they receive training, but it also points out that there are some species that hate it and prefer to be free, so That’s why Pikachu has never entered his since the first time he saw Ash.

In any case, this leads us to the conclusion that Pokémon should not mind fighting tooth and nail. Everything indicates that it is part of their nature and hence, deep down, they don’t mind receiving orders from humans, because if they feel jealous it is because they would also like to be in that place. On the other hand, the Pokémon Horizons series already made it clear that Pokémon live with all kinds of luxuries inside the Poké Balls.

So if they feel jealous, why do they resist capture and fight Pokémon and trainers? Of course, this point is somewhat contradictory and in the anime series this fact has never been emphasized again, just as it has also been overlooked in the video games, so it will be a doubt that will probably never be resolved. all.





Be that as it may, the next time you play any installment, Take good care of your Pokémon as if they were your soul friends and remain calm because if they fight it is more than anything because they themselves see it as something normal and ordinary.

