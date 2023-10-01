Hundreds of thousands of people took part in the demonstration organized in Warsaw by the Polish opposition, with two weeks left until the elections on Sunday 15 October. Donald Tusk, former president of the European Council and leader of Civic Platform, the opposition coalition, defined the demonstration as “the march of a million hearts”. According to the organizersIn fact, over a million people participated along the streets of the Polish capital. A similar demonstration was held last June 4th.

The demonstration was organized to give a signal in a very tense electoral campaign. The political situation is decidedly more confused than in the last two elections, which were overwhelmingly won by the far-right Law and Justice party.

Today Law and Justice is given several points below the 43.6 percent of the votes it obtained in 2019, and will almost certainly have to find at least one ally to form a government. The most plausible partner seems to be the Confederation of Freedom and Independence, a grouping of parties that has even more radical positions and which polls estimate at around 10 percent.

In recent years, the Polish government led by Mateusz Morawiecki has increased social spending, winning support in rural areas and smaller cities, while at the same time limiting the rights of women and minorities. Today, Poland is one of the European countries with the most restrictive laws on abortion. Since the beginning of 2021, a law strongly supported by Law and Justice allows women to have an abortion only in very rare cases, including rape, which however must be verified by a magistrate. The government is accused of a progressive weakening of democracy in the country, which is perceived by a large part of the population as truly in danger for the first time since the end of the communist regime in 1989.

The conservatives are also focusing their campaign attention on the growing number of African and Middle Eastern migrants entering Poland via Belarus, with which Poland shares a 400km border. In general they place the responsibility for this increase on European laws and the European Union. There have been about 19,000 crossing attempts so far this year, compared to 16,000 in all of 2022.

Furthermore, on September 21 Mateusz Morawiecki announced that Poland will stop supplying weapons to Ukraine. The decision was taken due to the tensions of the last few days that arose following the Polish government’s decision to ban the sale of Ukrainian wheat on its territory (Ukraine is a large exporter of cereals). Poland had been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies since the early days of the Russian invasion, providing economic aid, ensuring logistical support, welcoming over 1.5 million refugees and supporting the Ukrainian war effort with weapons of various types.

