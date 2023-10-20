Nine days have passed since the conflict that produced the most victims in the history of the Palestinian question began. The media has shared false information and public opinion in the West is divided between calling the bombing of Gaza a genocide or a form of “self-defense.” At the time of writing, Monday 16 October, more than 700 children have died under Israeli army missiles. In 5 days, Israel dropped more than six thousand bombs, a total of over four thousand tons of explosives: almost a quarter of a nuclear bomb.

Meanwhile, intellectuals, politicians and diplomats from all sides were interviewed, and each Palestinian who was interviewed had to face the question: “And do you denounce the Hamas attacks?”. Palestinian civilians, those who are under the rubble in Gaza and who are being decimated in silence amidst settler attacks in the West Bank, have no say. Israeli civilians were, rightly, interviewed to talk about the indisputable brutality they suffered; Palestinian civilians have never been questioned for 75 years about the military occupation to which they are subjugated and dehumanized.

Israeli political representatives do not have to answer the question: “Do you condemn Israel’s systematic violence, before October 7 and after?”, because it is not asked. Every Palestinian representative sees himself uniquely called to the public debate to find out whether he aligns himself with Hamas or not. It means imposing on the Palestinian people an expectation of moral and ethical superiority that is not required of their oppressor. Giving a platform for the Palestinian people to speak only in the context of reacting to Israel’s suffering indicates that public opinion, by default, confers two different standards on equal human beings.

And, for the record, no: the majority of Palestinians do not feel represented by either Hamas or Fatah, and are not aligned with any political party. This does not mean that they resist resistance. The Palestinian people – and not the military groups – have exercised countless forms of peaceful resistance for over 50 years, and are consistently humiliated and ridiculed when they seek dialogue with Israel. The peaceful resistance, so to speak, is the farmer who goes to his lands to work, despite being threatened, tortured, attacked by settlers and soldiers to intimidate him into abandoning his fields.

Dead souls

Bissan Amira is 20 years old, studies international humanitarian law and is a Palestinian refugee who lives in Bethlehem. Her father’s family, from Jerusalem, was evicted from her home many decades ago, and she Bissan wants to work in diplomacy to defend the Palestinian cause. She doesn’t understand how her people can be called “terrorists”: «Don’t they see that everything that happened is a direct consequence of Israel’s actions? Don’t they see that we live in constant terror, among armed Israeli settlers who in times of “peace” attack us without reason, and who since last Saturday have killed 56 Palestinians in cold blood, over 200 since the beginning of the year? Itamar Ben Gvir, Minister of the Interior known for his segregationist positions, has armed all the settlers, urging them to kill anyone they suspect of being a terrorist. Movement in and out of towns and villages has been banned, and no Palestinian can leave the West Bank as the Allenby Bridge border crossing with Jordan has been made unreachable. Bissan is completely in shock, as are all Palestinians.

Souhair Farraj, director of the women’s center in the Dheisheh refugee camp, West Bank, tells me that she sees only dead souls around her. «There is no longer life in people. We never imagined we would see all this bloodshed. Everyone has put their lives on standby, watching the newspaper and waiting for the worst.” She souhair does not support any of the paramilitary groups and she cannot stand that the world does not see a difference between them and the Palestinian people. “These groups are not only bad for foreign public opinion, but also and above all for our internal politics: it is precisely the fragmentation into all these factions that keeps us divided as Palestinians.” Although she is not aligned with Hamas, she does not place the responsibility for what is happening on the military group: «The militiamen are nothing more than kids who grew up in the trauma of the terror of Israel’s constant attacks. Israel has begotten her enemy.”

Her daughter was supposed to get married yesterday, but her future husband was arrested – no one knows where – without charge, while on his way to the ceremony. He is now part of the other thousands of Palestinian prisoners held in prison without declaration of crime through the haphazard use of “administrative detention”.

Pressure cooker

Zainab al-Ghunaime is a human and women’s rights activist in Gaza. In the few messages we managed to exchange, I hear the desolation in her voice. Blurry photos taken up close with shaking hands show the ineffable. Pieces of human beings, children, slaughtered on roads destroyed by bombs dropped on ambulances, evacuation vehicles, and hospitals.

«​​We have been in a large open-air prison since 2007 – in 2023 we have already received threats and rockets on Gaza, in 2022, in 2021, in 2020 etc, we have had attacks on Gaza. They destroyed our roads and bombed the homes of innocent civilians who have nothing to do with politics. I myself lost my niece and her family, I lost 4 other people in the war for no reason. They bombed their house above their heads – this is not the first time we have suffered from this brutality, but the world is going blind, the world sees with one eye and not with both. What is happening on the ground is that the Palestinian resistance has reacted to the injustice we suffer, to the humiliation of Palestinian prisoners, to Palestinians being killed in the West Bank at Israeli checkpoints in cold blood, the Jenin camp was destroyed by them. (…) They are destroying this country and the world wants us to remain silent and not respond to these violations – it is all this pressure that generated the explosion. Gaza was a pressure cooker that no one kept an eye on and it exploded.”

Palestinian civilians are a people with ambitions, dreams, passions and fears. «We have never been able to exercise freedom: of course we are angry. I am angry because I and my people are labeled as terrorists, without even being looked at in the face,” says Muhannad Qafesha, a Palestinian activist from Hebron who has been working with the “Youth Against Settlements” association for over 10 years. Yas was born from the rejection of violence as a means of resistance. The association’s activists organize guided tours for Israelis and tourists from all over the world who want to understand apartheid in the West Bank, and for this reason are constantly exposed to settler attacks. On Saturday 7 October, the founder of the association, Issa Amro, a human rights expert who has given speeches at the UN and the EU, was detained and tortured for 10 hours by soldiers and settlers in military uniform, without anyone knowing where was found. «Since 1948 and above all from Oslo, we have been asking for a solution, a path to peace, but Netanyahu’s far-right government has eliminated any possibility of dialogue. They are not interested in peace, but in a definitive victory over the bodies of Gaza’s children,” says Muhannad. “I absolutely do not agree with targeting civilians, but the blame for all this havoc lies with the current Israeli government with Ben Gvir and Smotrich who has never stopped provoking the Palestinians and violating their rights.”

Traumatized

“For Israel this is not a war against Hamas: it is a war to eliminate the Gaza strip,” comments Khawla al-Azraq, founder of the Psycho-Social Community Center for Women in Bethlehem. Khawla is a trauma psychotherapist, and has extensively studied what she calls the “chains of violence”: the vicious cycle of resorting to violence caused by the oppressive relationship between colonizer and colonized. She grew up in the Aida refugee camp in the West Bank and raised her children amidst the bombs and bullets thrown by the Israeli army. Her daughter has a disability because at the age of 7 she was hit by some bullets in the legs while she was walking near the separation wall between Palestine and Israel (which borders Aida). Khawla was in Israeli prisons for many years only because she was involved in raising awareness before and during the Second Intifada. “Why are they now asking us what we think about Hamas, instead of how we’ve felt for years?” Khawla denounces the means and actions of Hamas; first of all, she is responsible for treating women and children who have suffered from violence. But she underlines that «unfortunately, the attacks on Saturday 7 October were a predictable reaction to a situation of abnormal dehumanization. All Palestinians have the right to resist colonization to continue to exist.”

These trauma-related stories are not extreme and isolated cases for the Palestinian people: everyone has a story to tell that revolves around the violence and humiliation they have suffered. But this does not make the Palestinians a people without strength: their will to live seems to never die. Perhaps the events of recent days are erasing this vitality.

I conclude with a message sent to me by a Palestinian trade union activist, who preferred to remain anonymous. To the question «How do you feel?», He replied: «When your people are killed it is difficult to ask what sensations you feel. When the world remains silent for 75 years of occupation, crimes, murders, torture, arrests and house demolitions, feelings mix with everything. A state of oppression… Hearts cry and eyes cry blood every time we hear the screams of the children of Gaza. We hear this cry every day… The world cannot hear this cry, but we can, because the Palestinians are of one blood and one people. The world has chosen to be hypocritical and unjust.”

In the words of an Israeli activist from the “If not now” association, Dean (name withheld): «There is no military campaign that can save us from the consequences that derive from the oppression of an entire people».