In a packed studio, Boudewijn Koops and Inga Tjapkes celebrate diversity week, because you should be able to just be who you are. In your work, your background, your faith, your age, your disability, your gender, your love. How come that is still not the case? We will ask this question on Saturday, October 7 at 6 p.m. in the fifth and final episode of ‘THUIS with Boudewijn & Typhoon’ on TV Oost and we call it the finale. We look for simple answers to questions that sound complicated and we ask people who are concerned: when do we behave inclusively in your opinion?