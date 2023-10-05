If you have a bike that uses flip-flops instead of tires… Does it roll or walk? We’re not sure about the answer, but the truth is that we can’t stop watching this video…

The Q is back. The enigmatic Ukrainian youtuber returns with another of his impossible bicycles. This time he has outdone himself with his fun, but perfectly functional bicycle with flip flops. As you will see in the video, it is just as manageable as a standard one, although it is a little more difficult to take corners.

We already know The Q for other bicycles that only he can imagine, such as the bicycle with square wheels, with the wheel split in two, with triangular wheels, and even without wheels. He not only imagines them, but he builds them by hand.

Since summer seems to drag on forever, his latest invention is a very beachy vehicle: the bicycle that has flip flops instead of wheels. O a wheel with knobs instead of a tireif you will.

The bicycle with flip-flop wheels

But it’s one thing to imagine crazy things, and another to turn them into reality. If bicycle wheels are smooth and uniform, it is for a reason.

The Q starts the video cutting some metal plates shaped like soles, cut to size for flip flops. These plates are the ones that will hold the footwear. You can see it in the video:

The problem with designing a wheel from scratch is that The wheel discs also have to be custom createdboth to hold the axles of each flip flop, and the chain that will move the wheel.

It is a complicated job that requires skill and technique, but The Q has already shown, on many occasions, that he is a true expert. As we see, each wheel has 14 chanchas. For a simple matter of aesthetics, 12 are yellow, and two are black:

The Q / YouTube

The saddles must be made of hard plastic, because they must support the entire weight of the bicycle and the cyclist, when they are in contact with the ground.

As the end of the video shows, if you pause, At any given time, only the toes of two or three flip-flops touch the ground..

Although the bike rattles a little more than normal, and you have to pedal harder, it is completely functional, can be used without problems for a ride.

The bicycle that walks with flip flops is another genius invention from The Q, which continues to amaze us with its impossible vehicles. What will be next?