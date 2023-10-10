Modern bicycles come a little closer to the concept of a car, by adding the electric motor. But luckily, they cost much less. It is not the case of this unique bicycle in the world, which is worth more than a Ferrari. The reason is that it is covered in gold.

This gold bicycle has been created by the Al Romaizan Gold and Jewelery store, from Dubai (United Arab Emirates), specialized in coating all types of objects with gold.

The bicycle carries a total of 4 kilos of 24 carat gold., for a total weight of 7 Kilos. So it’s perfectly manageable. Another thing is that you risk going out on the street with her…

A bicycle covered in gold

According to a representative of the Al Romaizan Gold and Jewelery store, in the local media Khakeej Times, the process is not as simple as bathing the bike in gold. The metal is applied layer by layer, and is also decorated.

For this specific bike, 20 employees have been working for six months. They have covered in gold from the handlebars to the chassis, the spokes of the wheels, the gear chain and other parts. For obvious reasons, the brakes or wheels have not been “gilded”. Neither does the saddle:

The gold bicycle has been put up for sale for 400,000 euroswhich is a price that beats most Ferraris.

The cheapest Ferrari is the Ferrari Portofino M, which costs around 220,000 euros. Most are below 400,000 euros, and only some, like the Ferrari Purosangue, are close to 500,000 euros.

And although it may seem like an excessive price for a bicycle that does not even have an electric motor, the jewelry company assures that It already has five buyers. A perfectly possible fact, taking into account that it is Dubai, where the largest concentration of millionaires on the planet lives.

Dubai’s gold-covered bicycle costs more than 400,000 euros. A luxury only available to those who have made their fortune with petrodollars.