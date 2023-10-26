We review the best young players, with potential and at a good price, that you can sign in the Career mode of EA Sports FC 24, covering all positions.

The new Electronic Arts football installment is now available. Although it does not have FIFA in the title, EA Sports FC 24 is a continuous game with respect to FIFA 23which rescues the best playable and technical elements on all platforms.

Ultimate Team is once again the most popular game mode. However, if you are a coach and prefer to play alone, you can always give it a try. Career mode.

Whether with a real club or creating your own team, EA Sports FC 24 It provides you with enough tools to reach the top, both domestically and internationally.

If you don’t have a lot of money for transfers in Career mode, here is a list with the best young players with potential to sign (by position) in EA Sports FC 24.

Better promises and players with high potential

There are many teams to choose from in EA Sports FC 24 Career mode. If it is a big club, such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Atlético de Madrid, PSG, Manchester City or Bayern Munich, you will have no problems when it comes to file.

But things get complicated with the most humble clubs (from the Spanish Second Division or lower categories from England, Germany, Italy or France), so you will not be able to make the most desired signings.

It may even be the case that you want rebuild a team with young people. In that case, you can always give the youth players opportunities… or sign wisely.

What does it mean to sign with your head? Well go for it the young players with the most potential, that have not yet exploded (otherwise they will be very expensive).

This takes a lot of scouting work, but at HobbyConsolas we are going to give you a quick list, to gather a good young team without major complications, position by position.

Goalkeepers

Guillaume Restes (Toulouse, 72): potential of 87 Dennis Seimen (Sttutgart, 61): potential of 84 Sebastiano Desplanches (Palermo, 68): potential of 83

Defenses

Jorrel Hato (Ajax, DFC, 70): 87 potential Patrick Dorgu (Lecce, LI, 65): 86 potential Kyriani Sabbe (Bruges, LD, 66): 84 potential

Midfielders

Noah Mbamba (Bayer Leverkusen, MCD, 64): 84 potential Joao Neves (Benfica, MC, 71): 87 potential Simone Pafundi (Udinese, MCO, 67): 86 potential

Forwards

Antonio Nusa (Bruges, EI, 69): potential of 87 Roony Bardghji (Copenhagen, ED, 68): potential of 86 Nelson Weiper (Mainz, DC, 66): potential of 86

All these players will progress to ratings of 80 or more, and their prices are very competitive (at least, until the winter update). EA Sports FC 24 is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

