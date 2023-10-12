We review the best young defenders (center and full back) that we can sign in EA Sports FC 24 Career mode, taking into account their age and potential.

The best virtual football continues to bear fruit in EA Sports FC 24, the new installment of the Electronic Arts simulation saga. It may no longer carry the FIFA seal, but its success is even greater since its September 29 launch.

Although Ultimate Team is the most popular game mode, many players still love the individual modes, where Career mode is the real star.

Whether as a player or a coach, Career mode allows us to live our own adventure to achieve glory. And, except in exceptional cases, the key is to find good signings without spending a lot of money.

In this guide EA Sports FC 24 We will talk about the best young and promising defenders, who you should sign in Career mode for their extraordinary potential.

Best young defenders for Career mode

If we talk about Career mode as a coach, in most cases you will have to make good signings without spending excessive money, at least in the first seasons with your club.

With the exception of big clubs, such as Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Manchester City or PSG. Or even in these clubs, because you can sign real stars for a good price.

Of course, that does not mean that the players we indicate below are cheap. Some are, while others are accessible as loans (you can include a purchase option).

What is clear is that These defenders (central and lateral) are young, since none of them are over 21 years old.and they also have a very high potential. What does it mean? Well, its valuation can increase considerably.

In the following selection, we indicate the name of the player, as well as his position, club to which he belongs (owned or on loan), rating (from 1 to 100) and age.

That being said, these are the best young defenders What you should sign up for in Career mode:

Jorrel Hato (DFC, Ajax): 68/17 Antonio Silva (DFC, Benfica): 78/19 Alejandro Balde (LI, FC Barcelona): 81/19 Nuno Mendes (LI, PSG): 82/21 Josko Gvardiol (DFC, Manchester City): 82/21 Arnau Martinez (LD, Girona FC): 80/20 Gonçalo Inácio (DFC, Sporting Clube): 79/21 Destiny Udogie (LI, Tottenham Hotspur): 77/2 Giorgio Scalvini (DFC, Atalanta): 75/19 Rico Lewis (LD, Manchester City): 73/18 Patrick Dorgu (LI, Lecce): 65/18 Malick Thiaw (DFC, AC Milan): 77/2 years Castello Lukeba (DFC, Leipzig): 77 / 20 years Bad Taste (LD, Chelsea): 76 / 20 years

Any of these footballers guarantees you a good future, and of course they are much cheaper than signings like Haaland, Mbappe, Vinicius or Lewandowski.

Don’t let its current valuation fool you. A good example is Jorrel Hato, Ajax’s central defender who is only 17 years old, whose average is only 68. Can improve to an average of 87, at least.

