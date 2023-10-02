DTT is a way to access a wide variety of content in Spain. You can tune into hundreds of television channels for free and enjoy a clear, high-definition image, making it the most economical and quality alternative to watching television.

But the best of all is that you can do it from different devices. That is, you can watch television at home, at work or anywhere else. This flexibility allows you to make the most of your time and entertainment.

One of the great benefits of DTT is that it is not limited only to Smart TVsbut it is also possible to enjoy programming on your tablet, smartphone or even on your computer.

In this way, the most effective way to enjoy the channels is through the web browser, whether Chrome, Edge, Firefox or Safari, they are all compatible.

It means that you don’t need to download any extra programs, which makes things a lot easier. However, there are many websites that offer this service, but not all of them are of quality.

It is for this reason that we share with you the best options to enjoy digital terrestrial television on your computer or mobile without installing anythingyou just need the web browser and that’s it.

Iteleflix

Iteleflix es a website that offers more than 350 free and legal channels, of different themes and countries. They are broadcast live and can be seen on the official pages of each one.

The channels are organized by categories such as news, sports, children’s, etc., for easy search and access. The platform has an interface that is characterized by its simplicity.

At the top, you will find the search engine, which is a very useful tool to find the desired channel. You can enter the name of the channel, or a country or city, and see if any content is available.

On the other hand, regarding Spanish programming, they are classified according to their scope of broadcast and content. The national channels are those that can be seen throughout the country, while the regional channels are those of each autonomous community.

In the same way, thematic programs specialize in one type of programming, such as sports, news or series. Finally, international channels are those that broadcast from other countries. Without a doubt, Iteleflix is ​​a good way to enjoy free DTT.

Worldtvmobile

worldtvmobile

This is a service that offers you access to more than 3,000 DTT channels from around the world without technical complications or additional downloads. This is a solution developed by IPTV-ORG, which focuses on public channels for a complete experience.

The website allows you to explore channels alphabetically or by category, and filters by country to find exactly what you want to watch.

For lovers of Spanish television, Worldtvmobile has a wide selection of regional and local channels, offering you a complete viewing experience.

While the availability of some channels may vary, this platform gives you access to a lot of content for free. And the best without the need for complicated installations.

TV guide

TVGuia

TVguia is another of the best websites to watch free DTTas it is compatible with the browser on Android, iOS, Windows and Mac devices. Eliminates the need to install additional applications.

You only need an Internet connection to access a wide variety of channels and a detailed programming guide. That is, it offers precise information about schedules and program synopses.

In addition, it has links that direct you to official sites, live broadcasts, videos on demand and related content on Google. You can even explore DTT, regional, cable and sports channels, such as La 1, TEN, Telemadrid, La Otra, TV3, and many more.

Likewise, you can personalize your experience using filters by categories, such as movies, series, sports, etc. TVguia is the perfect option to enjoy TV without complications and adapted to your preferences.

HeatherSat

HeatherSat

HeatherSat

If you are looking for a simple and versatile way to access a wide range of DTT channels and radio stations over the Internet, LyngSat Stream is the most attractive solution.

This service gives you access to more than 4,000 channels without having to install any application on your mobile or computer, which is a big advantage. Likewise, it offers an impressive diversity of content, from national and international programming.

Once inside the website you will find prominent Spanish channels such as TVE La 1, TV 3 Cat, Galicia TV Europa, IB3 Global, TBN España, among many others.

On the other hand, you can also explore programming from KBC Channel 1, World TV, VTV and more. The platform allows you to tune into the channels directly from its own player or through the official website of each channel. LyngSat is the gateway to a world of entertainment.

SquidTV

SquidTV

Another interesting option available on the web is SquidTV, which offers the opportunity to explore a wide range of Live DTT channels from around the world for free.

It stands out because it allows you to search for content organized by country. This means you can immerse yourself in programming from different countries from the comfort of the web browser on your Internet-enabled device.

This service has an impressive variety of channels, from news to entertainment, sports, music and more. Its user interface is easy to navigate, making it easy to search for specific channels.

SquidTV is completely free and does not require the installation of any additional application. With more than 1,000 channels from more than 100 countries, this platform is an inexhaustible source of entertainment.