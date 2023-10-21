We are in a time when it is time to put away the winter clothes and close the umbrella. Nobody likes bad weather, it causes stress, crowds and weekends spent at home with the flu, but that is going to change in the coming weeks. That is why we offer you the list with the best weather forecast websites.

It is important to know the weather forecast before leaving home. While it is true that legend says that the weatherman usually makes mistakes, it is also true that the websites that we offer below will help you avoid making mistakes in the weather. Weather forecast.

Visit these websites to know the Whaether forecast It will give you enough documentation to leave your neighbor speechless during those awkward elevator conversations.

Not only will you be informed of the weather that awaits you on a specific day in your city, you will also be informed of the time ago or will do anywhere in the world, either during that same day or two weeks from now. Everything to ensure future plans, vacation days or trips to other cities in your country or abroad.

Clear skies, cloudy skies, anticyclones, storms, low or high temperatures, terms that will be so familiar to you that they will allow you to go out more or less sheltered.

In addition, these websites offer additional information such as studies of relevant meteorological phenomena and situations, all for more useful information.

ElTiempo.tv

ElTiempo.tv

ElTiempo.tv It has several uses. On the one hand, it works like a city search engine in which by simply writing or entering the name of your city or the one for which you want to know the weather, the website will immediately show you the weather forecast there.

You can make this prediction, not only for the day you are on, but also for the days you have ahead of you.

It doesn’t stay there. Eltiempo.tv includes on its website a section in which all the latest news is shown, so that, if you choose to know How will be the weather likeyou also find out everything that happens on the national and international scene.

Of course, they offer all the news with the news of what is coming regarding the weather, accompanied by beautiful photos.

Eltiempo.es

Eltiempo.es

Eltiempo.es is another of the best and most complete websites weather information offers to the user. In it you can guess what the weather is going to be like anywhere in the world. But this website does not stop at simple weather prediction. This complete portal has the contribution of experts in meteorological information such as the famous meteorologists Mario Picazo or José Antonio Maldonado.

Whether you are a ski lover or prefer the coast, at this time of year it is important to know what the weather will be like each day and with Eltiempo.es it is possible.

In addition, it shows valuable as well as curious information, such as tips for dealing with daily routines depending on the weather, studies such as the one regarding the flu in Spain or a section in which the user can upload their best weather-themed photos.

Finally, it should be noted that Eltiempo.es records your latest queries on its portalas well as sends you to your email address all the necessary information to know what the weather will be like according to your preferences.

Personalized attention that seeks to maximize the user experience, making it one of the best weather forecast websites.

Tiempo.com

Tiempo.com

Tiempo.com It’s found between the best weather forecast websites for the reliability and continuous updating of the Weather forecast. In this portal you can find what the weather is going to be like at each hour of the day.

But not only that, you will also know the exact temperature, wind speed, humidity percentage, atmospheric pressure and snow level. All of this is shown on the ‘home’ of the website.

Diving a little through Tiempo.com we found the weather in graphs and even the lunar phase which we cannot currently find.

This portal also seeks user interaction, so if you are loyal to Tiempo.com you can have all the weather information sent to your personal email or include it as a widget on your personal website.

In addition, you can expand your knowledge or learn about meteorology, astronomy or climatology with the reports included in their portal.

AccuWeather

AccuWeather

This is a leading website in weather prediction worldwide, partly due to its presence, for example, on Samsung phones and other mobile devices.

Although AccuWeather dates back to 1962, its adaptation to new technologies has earned it fame among users of smartphones, tablets or connected televisions.

In addition to being constantly updated with reliable forecasts every minute, it offers business solutions to the media, businesses, governments and institutions, both in the form of written news and video content, content that is reflected in “more than 72,000 third-party websites.” “.

Thanks to an AccuWeather.com add-on you can personalize your computer desktop with its toolbar, to be in permanent contact with the weather forecast for your city or other cities in the world.

TuTiempo.net

TuTiempo.net

We continue to expand the list with the best websites to know the weather forecast with TuTiempo.net.

On this website you will also find complete information on the weather forecast. The peculiarity it has is that it has a news feed in which they deal with current affairs of various kinds, although with the background of meteorology.

Navigation on this website is easy and intuitive, so you will find everything you need to know immediately.

But at TuTiempo.net they go further and offer content related to meteorology and atmospheric phenomena. Of this type of content, the solar calendar, the lunar phases, the solar calendar or even the link to a website that allows you to name a star stand out.

As if this were not enough, they also have images captured from satellite, information about earthquakes, a topographic map and even a discussion forum for users.

Meteosat.com

Meteosat.com

Meteosat.com se une al ranking de the best websites to know the weather forecast. This website offers images obtained from the Meteosat satellite.

It also offers an animation that recreates the infrared images of the last 12 hours frame by frame. In these images you can see the evolution of the weather over Europe.

It shows different filters from which you can choose to see the incidence of water vapor or black and white infrared images, either globally or focused on a specific territory.

This is an important part of the website, although you can also focus on the weather forecast, since Meteosat.com allows you to know what the weather is going to be like both in the present and in the near future.

Another aspect that stands out on this website is the alert system by territory to announce which areas adverse weather conditions may affect the most.

AEMET

AEMET

AEMET is the reference page when it comes to know the weather forecast. The State Meteorological Agency is the public institution that studies the weather forecast in Spain.

On their website we can find everything we need to guess if it is going to rain, shine or snow before leaving home. Its reliability is guaranteed by the government.

Not only will you have access to the weather in your city or the municipalities of your country, but you will also be able to know what the weather is going to be like anywhere in the world. In addition, it contains valuable aeronautical, maritime and mountain information.

If you are even more interested in this type of information, AEMET has studies of relevant meteorological phenomena and situations, digital backgrounds and even interactive meteorological games, all to learn everything you need about meteorology.

If you want to know How will be the weather like both in your city and in another, whatever it may be, AEMET is one of the best weather forecast websites.

Weather

Weather

What can you expect from the tool that serves as the basis for Google? The answer is accuracy.

In Weather they tell you the exact weather in your area from the first moment. Then you can expand to other areas or search for different places, but if you want precision and a page that tells you the same thing that you can see if you look out the window, this is the one you were looking for.

Search through the different menus if you want information, or write it directly in the Google tab, the results will be the same.

Rain Alarm

Rain Alarm

Rain Alarm is a free mobile application that allows you to see the movement of rain on the map in real time. It also has a web version that works if you activate location.

Its operation is very simple: You just have to choose an area on the map and see if there are rain clouds nearby. A color code at the top of the screen shows the intensity of rain in each area, from light blue for light rain to purple for storms and heavy rain.

By pressing the play button, you can see the direction and speed of the rain clouds, allowing you to anticipate the start or end of the rain at your location.

Meteored

Meteored

If you want to know everything about the weather in Spain and other parts of the world, Meteored is the ideal website. Here you will find current and forecast weather maps for different areas of the country and all of Europe, as well as a detailed 14-day forecast for any country or city.

You also find news, videos, alerts, radar, satellites and models about the climate and the environment. But that’s not all, it also offers a forum where you can consult and share information about weather conditions with other users. Without a doubt, it is one of the best websites of the time.